World’s covid-19 toll nears 6 million

BANGKOK -- The official global death toll from covid-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million as the pandemic is now entering its third year.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the pandemic's effects on the world even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,998,614 as of Sunday afternoon.





Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths.

Hong Kong, which is seeing deaths rise, is testing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month as it utilizes mainland China's "zero-COVID" strategy.

Despite its vaccine availability, the United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths on its own.

Death rates worldwide are still highest among people unvaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore's medical school and co-Chair of the Asia Pacific Immunization Coalition.

"This is a disease of the unvaccinated -- look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed," said Pang, the former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization. "The large majority of the deaths and the severe cases are in the unvaccinated, vulnerable segment of the population."

Seven months after the pandemic began in early 2020, the world recorded its first million deaths from the virus. Four months later another million people had died, and 1 million have died every three months since, until the death toll hit 5 million at the end of October. Now it has reached 6 million.

Edouard Mathieu, head of data for the Our World in Data portal, said that when countries' excess mortality figures are studied as many as nearly four times the reported death toll have likely died because of the pandemic.

An analysis of excess deaths by a team at The Economist estimates that the number of covid-19 deaths is between 14 million and 23.5 million.

"Confirmed deaths represent a fraction of the true number of deaths due to covid, mostly because of limited testing, and challenges in the attribution of the cause of death," Mathieu told reporters. "In some, mostly rich, countries that fraction is high and the official tally can be considered to be fairly accurate, but in others it is highly underestimated."

The world has seen more than 445 million confirmed covid-19 cases, and new weekly cases have been declining recently in all regions except for the Western Pacific, which includes China, Japan and South Korea, among others, the World Health Organization reported this week.











Although the overall figures in the Pacific islands seeing their first outbreaks are small compared with larger countries, they are significant among their tiny populations.

"Given what we know about covid ... it's likely to hit them for the next year or so at least," said Katie Greenwood, head of the Red Cross Pacific delegation.

Tonga reported its first outbreak after the virus arrived with international aid vessels following the Jan. 15 eruption of a volcano, followed by a tsunami. It now has several hundred cases, but -- with 66% of its population fully vaccinated -- it has so far reported people suffering mostly mild symptoms and no deaths.

The Solomon Islands saw the first outbreak in January and now has thousands of cases and more than 100 deaths. The actual death toll is likely much higher, with the capital's hospital overwhelmed and many dying at home, Greenwood said.

Only 12% of Solomon Islanders are fully vaccinated, though the outbreak has provided new impetus to the country's vaccination campaign and 29% now have at least one shot.

Global vaccine disparity continues, with only 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared with more than 73% in high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.

At the end of last month, Africa surpassed Europe in the number of doses administered daily, but only about 12.5% of its population has received two shots.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still pressing for more vaccines, though it has been a challenge. Some shipments arrive with little warning for countries' health systems and others near the expiration date -- forcing doses to be destroyed.

As death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, the region has seen more than 1 million refugees arrive from Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths. Health officials there have been offering free vaccinations to all refugees, but have not been making them test upon arrival or quarantine.

"This is really tragic because great stress has a very negative effect on natural immunity and increases the risk of infections," said Anna Boron-Kaczmarska, a Polish infectious-disease specialist. "They are in very high stress, being afraid for their lives, the lives of their children, they family members."

In Britain, infections have fallen since an omicron-driven surge in December, but remain high. England has now lifted all restrictions, including mask mandates and the requirement that all who test positive isolate at home.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless, Aniruddha Ghosal, Cara Anna, Mogomotsi Magome, Monika Scislowska, Fabiola Sanchez and Heather Hollingsworth of The Associated Press.

