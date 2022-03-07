ZZ Top plans June tour stops in Little Rock, Rogers

ZZ Top will make two Arkansas stops on its “Raw Whisky” tour:

• Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, June 26. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; time of the concert has not been set. A planned Little Rock concert in August was canceled after the death of band member Dusty Hill. Tickets — $45-$129 (plus taxes and fees) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com.

• The Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Rd., Rogers, June 29. Concert time is yet to be announced. Tickets — $35-$179.95 plus fees — also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 479-443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

The band is touring in support of an upcoming album, “Raw,” recorded in connection with the band’s 2019 Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” which includes the group — Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Hill — gathering for a session at Gruene Hall, described in a news release as “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas.”