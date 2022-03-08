25 indicted in connection with violent crimes in Helena-West Helena area

HELENA-WEST HELENA — A joint effort between federal and local authorities since 2019 has resulted in 25 people receiving felony federal indictments connected to violent crimes in the Helena-West Helena area, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.

“These cases signify the presence of federal law enforcement in Helena-West Helena and the surrounding communities,” U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said during the news conference. “Local communities deserve to be free from the effects of violence, and we will swiftly and forcefully respond to make communities in our district safer.

"There will be more prosecutions to come, and criminals in the Delta should know that we will not tolerate their violence and disregard of the law.”

The indictments include mostly firearm charges, including a charge against Michael Rogers, who is being investigated for the shooting that took place last year at the Helena-West Helena Christmas parade. Rogers is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Twenty other defendants in the Helena-West Helena area have been charged since 2020 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Three defendants have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing.