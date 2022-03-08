3A BOYS BASKETBALL: Dumas, Osceola headed for title showdown

HARRISON -- Dumas Coach Larry Harris said he remained calm on the sidelines, even though McGehee had chances to tie or even take the lead over and over again.

The Owls, however, couldn't get those critical shots to fall, and the Bobcats advanced to the Class 3A state championship with a 64-56 victory in the fifth meeting of the two 3A-Conference rivals Monday night at North Arkansas College.

The win moved Dumas (28-3) into Saturday afternoon's title game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs against Osceola, a 56-42 winner over Elkins in the first semifinal,

"I was calm," Harris said. "I'm going to be honest -- we've been in some situations like this in regional and district. Sometimes you let your guys fight through adversity. This is when it comes to who's physically and mentally tough.

"I knew they weren't going to fold on me. I knew they were going to keep playing. But it was a little shaky there."

The Bobcats owned a 37-26 halftime cushion and appeared to be in control when Mike Reddick's three-pointer made it a 46-28 game with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter. McGehee (18-9), however, started to make things interesting when it outscored Dumas 22-5 over the rest of the third quarter and cut the Bobcats' lead to 51-50 after J.A. Jordan's three-pointer at the 1:08 mark.

The Owls, however, couldn't get a shot to fall that would have given them the lead to end the third quarter. McGehee opened the fourth quarter with a turnover underneath its basket, then missed a free throw that could have tied the game at 53 with 5:12 mark and was called for an offensive foul on its next possession.

That's when Harris told his team to switch to a zone defense in hopes McGehee wouldn't get any more chances.

"That rivalry game just sparks another interest in us," Harris said. "Hey, McGehee and Dumas are just 20 miles away. We drove 4 hours to play this game, and this is the third semifinal game we've played in -- district, regional and state. We know each other back to front."

It was still a two-point game after Ky Bell's basket pulled McGehee within 58-56 with 46 seconds remaining. Tommy Reddick, however, hit four free throws and closed out the game with a dunk in transition with 2 seconds remaining.

Reddick, a sophomore, had 21 points to lead Dumas, while Mike Reddick added 17. J.A. Jordan led McGehee with 23 points, followed by A.J. Jordan with 18.

OSCEOLA 56, ELKINS 42

Osceola Coach Vernon Wilson isn't afraid to play the numbers game against his team's opponents, and it's the reason the Seminoles are getting the opportunity in the championship game.

Wilson constantly rotated a number of players in and out of the game with a mindset of wearing Elkins out, and it gives the Seminoles the opportunity to play for their fifth outright title and the first since 2002.

They shared the 2020 title with Rivercrest when the championship game could not be played due to the pandemic.

"That's been the plan in every game this year," Wilson said. "We sometimes play 12 to 15 kids, and we don't think anybody else in the state can do that. We don't think anybody can match our depth."

"A lot of coaches won't play more than eight kids. I've heard them say it, but we've been blessed with some talent at Osceola. We've developed some kids since they were in seventh grade. I've had these since they were in the seventh grade."

The two teams fought on even terms throughout the first quarter and a majority of the second quarter. As a result, there were eight lead changes, with the last coming when T.I. Nimmers' three-pointers gave Osceola (28-4) a 20-18 lead midway through the second quarter.

Elkins (29-5), however, was able to get a free throw apiece by Aiden Underdown and Trace Keller to tie the game, but Daylen Love's free throw put the Seminoles ahead for good and led to a 28-23 halftime cushion. Elkins couldn't get any closer than two points the rest of the way as Osceola held a 41-34 cushion after three quarters and eventually pulled away after Underdown, the Elks' 6-7 senior, fouled out with 3:24 remaining.

Love and A.J. Harris each had 14 points and were the only players in double figures for the Seminoles, who extended their win streak to 18 games. Underdown finished with 11 for Elkins, while Braedon Welch chipped in 10.