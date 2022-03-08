3A GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bergman, Lamar set stage for title showdown

HARRISON -- Bergman's girls are one step away from what every basketball team dreams about and wants to accomplish: The perfect, unblemished season with a state championship trophy to close it out.

The Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 3A state championship and moved closer to turning that season-long dream into reality Monday afternoon with a 61-46 victory over Clinton at North Arkansas College.

"There's excitement. It's a rush," senior Kessa Willis said. "This a dream of ours to always do this."

The lone obstacle in Bergman's quest for perfection and the first girls basketball state title in school history is a familiar foe. Lamar, which hasn't won a state title since 1991, will get a chance to do so after the Lady Warriors earned a 67-58 victory over Valley Springs in Monday's late semifinal.

Bergman and Lamar faced each other during a nonconference game Dec. 11 at Lamar, and Bergman earned a 59-48 victory.

"These girls are ready for it," Bergman Coach James Halitzka said. "They're excited. They know us, and we know them. There won't be any hidden surprises. We know what's coming, and they know what's coming. It's going to be a really good championship game."

Bergman (42-0) never trailed, but it also couldn't get Clinton (31-5) out of its reach through the first three quarters. The Lady Panthers owned a 20-9 lead after a Willis basket midway through the second quarter, but that was trimmed to 26-20 at halftime.

Clinton moved within 28-25 after Kylie Lasater's putback of a missed free throw with 4:53 left in the third quarter, and the Lady Yellowjackets only trailed 40-36 the final eight minutes. Instead of some words of inspiration, however, Halitzka said he wanted Bergman's players to figure it out.

"I told them in the second half I was done yelling at them," Halitzka said. "We've had three goals that we've been working on this year for these big games. Sometime in the second quarter, all those goals we've been fixing, we let them creep back in on us. I was upset about that.

"At halftime, after I let them know about it, I told them they know what to do. They've been preparing for it all season. I was going to sit back and let them do it more."

Kara Ponder needed only 19 seconds to drain three-pointer, and Maddi Holt hit back-to-back buckets to put Bergman's lead back into double digits with 5:14 remaining. Holt was then fouled near midcourt on the next possession, then a technical foul was called on Clinton, allowing the junior -- a 90% free-throw shooter this season.

Holt hit all four free throws, then Ponder buried another 3-pointer as part of an 18-0 run to give Bergman a 58-36 cushion with 3:04 remaining.

"I just saw an open shot," Ponder said on the 3-pointer that sparked the decisive run. "I just took it because I'm a shooter, and shooters gotta shoot. I was confident it was going in, and once you see it going in you know everything is going to go your way."

Holt finished with 26, 19 in the second half, to lead Bergman, followed by Ponder with 16. Lasater had 17 and was the only Clinton player in double figures.

LAMAR 67, VALLEY SPRINGS 58

Lamar wasn't going to get punched in the mouth again, a reference Lady Warriors Coach Brandon Schluterman made when his team fell behind during Sunday's game against Booneville.

Lamar (30-2) scored the first 11 points and managed to keep Valley Springs (27-12) from making a serious threat as the Lady Warriors wouldn't allow the championship to become a battle of 3A-1 Conference rivals.

"Those kids were ready," Schluterman said. "Ever since [Sunday] night, they did everything a coach wanted them to do. They rested; they didn't horse around. They prepared, and we had a great shootaround. In that environment, in front of our fans and our parents, it was awesome."

"It's scary when you start out like that quick because you just know you're going to come back to earth real quick, and Valley Springs is a real good team. It got to be a real good ball game."

Karley Williams scored twice during that initial run, including a three-pointer that capped Lamar's initial run before Halle Miller gave Valley Springs its first bucket at the 4:18 mark in the first quarter. The Lady Warriors' lead grew to 18-4 after a Shae Taylor bucket to close out the first quarter before Valley Springs fought to keep things close.

The Lady Tigers pulled within 27-17 at halftime and 35-29 after Miller hit two free throws with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter, but that would be as close as they could get. Lamar owned a 42-34 lead to start the fourth quarter, then erupted with eight straight points and enjoyed their biggest lead, 50-34, after Williams hit two free throws with 5:47 remaining.

Taylor led Lamar with 25 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter, while Williams finished with 18. Miller had 19 points for Valley Springs, followed by Macy Willis with 16.