A Georgia man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin County early Monday morning, according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

Jong Choi, 66, of Suwanee was driving a semi-truck east on Interstate 40 about 1 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway at mile marker 42, struck a bridge guardrail, then fell off the bridge.

Choi was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was raining at the time of the crash, the report says.