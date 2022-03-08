Arkansans make journey to Selma





Editor's note: This is part one of a three-part series on Selma, Ala.

On March 7, 1965, a determined group of foot soldiers gathered at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala., and marched into history. On March 6, 2022, approximately 40 delegates from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, marched those same steps at the annual event in Selma to commemorate "Bloody Sunday," which occurred when a group of about 525 Black demonstrators gathered at Brown Chapel to demand the right to vote.

"Each year, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission selects individuals from all four congressional districts to participate with thousands from across the country in the 'Bloody Sunday' Reenactment and Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee," said Dushun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission.

Delegates from Pine Bluff, Harrison, Little Rock and Jonesboro took a journey through a history that for the most part, he said, is "not taught in schools but relevant to the changes of the past, present and future."

From the likes of Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, who said he wants to change the racist image of his community, to Shorter College students of Little Rock who were inspired to become civil and social activists in their community, to the young people and young at heart from Pine Bluff who were brought to tears to learn of the atrocities that their ancestors faced, the 57th Selma Jubilee Crossing experience is one they all said they will "never forget."

Some of those "unforgettable moments," as it was described, were being in the same hotel with the Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson as the students from Shorter College were.

For others, having engaging dialogues that ended with selfies with notable public figures and dignitaries like Martin Luther King III, Attorney Ben Crump and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, were unforgettable.

Some attendees comforted Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered during a racially-motivated hate crime while jogging in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, Ga., while others posed with fists in the air with Philonese Floyd, the soft-spoken brother of George Floyd who stepped up as the patriarch of the family and who advocated for racial justice after Floyd was murdered.

And all took part in a moment of history when they witnessed the first Black woman vice president, Kamala Harris, as she graced the stage in front of thousands of anxious marchers who waited for the "Bloody Sunday" commemorative march Sunday afternoon.

Friday morning, en route to Selma, the Arkansas MLK Commission members toured and paid homage to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., formerly the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

"Being right here to know where someone who was fighting for us to come together all as one, it really feels very good," said 22-year-old Tatyana Hansberry of Little Rock.

Other young delegates were learning about the assassination of King for the first time. Expressions of disbelief and anger covered their faces.

"It makes me very upset that someone put an end to what he was trying to do for the community and for us and for everybody," said 12-year-old Andrew Gayle of Harrison. His friend, 10-year-old Malakai Darden, also of Harrison, was speechless. When Scarbrough asked him what he was feeling, all Malakai could do was sigh.

Scarbrough said he was overcome with emotions as well.

"It really takes a lot to come see this for yourself," he said. "It's one thing to see it and hear it in the history books, but to be able to be here yourself, it's a different feeling."

Scarbrough said the National Civil Rights Museum has been a partner in educating Arkansans about the civil rights movement and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We remember the contributions, the martyrs whose blood was shed along with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the fight for civil rights," said Scarbrough. "We certainly had to stop at the museum to pay our respects."

Dr. Yvette Wimberly, dean of enrollment management at Shorter College, said the trip and the walk were important for her and her students.

"With the John Lewis Bill put forth and kind of being held back, it's even more important that we do participate and we do walk," she said. "They didn't walk for anything, they walked for something, and so he's gone and we're going to continue to get in good trouble for this because we won't give up."

Jerome Green, president of Shorter College, said Shorter College was proud to send a delegation of student leaders to attend the historic "Bloody Sunday" commemoration in Selma.

"This activity gives our students exposure to the living history of our nation and the issues that have shaped our democracy in the quest for a more perfect Union," he said. "As a result of this activity, these students of today will become better equipped to be our leaders of tomorrow."

Part two of this series will cover the commission's visits to the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., where four black girls were killed when a bomb set by Ku Klux Klan members was detonated.

Dushun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, and 10-year-old Malakai Darden tour the Lorraine Motel with 12-year-old Andrew Gayle and Gayle’s mother, Maggie Gayle. (Special to The Commercial)





