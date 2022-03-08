Hogs expect to host impressive group of prospects

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff are expected to host another strong group of prospects this weekend.

Tulane defensive line transfer Darius Hodges, 6-1, 280 pounds, is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend. He recorded 40 tackles and led the Green Wave with 16.5 tackles for loss in 11 games this past season as a redshirt sophomore.

ESPN 4-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald is one of several unofficial visitors confirmed for the weekend. Around 10 family members are expected to accompany him on the visit.

McDonald, 6-3, 325, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, has offers from Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State and other programs.

Others confirmed for March 12:

• DE Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-6, 241, North Little Rock

Note: Arkansas commitment

• 2024 DB Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 180, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Note: Arkansas, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina offers

• CB Cameren Fleming, 6-0, 185, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Note: Tennessee, Minnesota offers

• DB TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, Pinson (Ala.) Valley

Note: Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana offers

• 2024 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 165, Pinson (Ala.) Spain Park

Note: Arkansas offer

• DB Dallas Young, 6-1, 185, Gardendale, Ala.

Note: 4-star committed to the Razorbacks

• DB Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, Denton (Texas) Ryan

Note: Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss offers

• RB Jamal Roberts, 6-1, 200, St. Louis St. Mary’s

Note: Arizona State, Florida State offers

• 2024 OL Lawson Hughes, 6-4, 315, Gardendale, Ala.

Note: Teammate of Arkansas DB commit Dallas Young

• DB Deldrick Madison, 5-11, 175, Duncanville, Texas

Note: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri offers

• 2024 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 242, Leeds, Ala.,

Note: Friends with DB commit Dallas Young, and visited Arkansas on Jan. 22