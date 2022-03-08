Arkansas football picks up two commitments

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman got a double does of good news Monday with the oral commitments of a high school prospect and a transfer.

Two days after visiting Arkansas and receiving a scholarship offer, speedy linebacker Carson Dean publicly committed to the Razorbacks.

Dean, 6-4, 232 pounds, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, has visited Notre Dame, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma since September. None of the schools compared to his first trip to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump made him feel special.

"It was my best visit yet. The love and hospitality I got was crazy and I've experienced nothing like it [anywhere] else," Dean said. "They made me feel very loved and showed that I was a priority."

He accumulated offers from Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Indiana and other programs before picking the Razorbacks.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Dean a 3-plus-star prospect. He recorded 86 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and an interception for s score as a junior.

Hebron Coach Brian Brazil played Dean inside linebacker as a sophomore and outside as a junior.

"The main thing is that he is just a dominant explosive player on the field and just has the ability to make plays that not a lot of kids can make," Brazil said. "That's what makes him such a commodity as a D-I football player."

Dean, who has a 3.84 grade-point average, anchors his school's 400-meter relay team with a 10.74-second split and a 22.1 split in the 800-meter relay.

He is the 10th commitment in Arkansas' 2023 class, which was rated No. 3 nationally by ESPN prior to Dean's pledge.

Also on Monday, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck pledged to Arkansas, one day after ending his official visit in Fayetteville.

Domineck, 6-3, 253, chose Arkansas over Auburn, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Central Florida, South Florida and other programs after he announced his plans to transfer Feb. 19.

He is expected to be eligible for the Razorbacks in the 2022 season. He plans to enroll later this year for the first semester of summer school and will have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"It was just the right place at the right time for me," Domineck said. "The coaches were so accommodating and inviting and made it seem like home. I know it is the place I need to be. I am looking forward to getting there in May and getting to work. I know this is going to be a great decision I have made."

He recorded 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 deflected pass while starting 8 games and playing in 12 as a junior.

As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded a 15.2% pressure rate, according to ESPN. That figure ranked eighth among defensive players at Power 5 schools.

He was recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones.

He becomes the seventh player to announce his transfer to Arkansas.

Former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini, LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama enrolled in January. Former South Florida quarterback Caden Fortin has committed to be a walk-on and is expected to enroll for the spring semester.