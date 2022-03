Blytheville, 1915: Mississippi County was, and is, a major producer of cotton and had several cotton gins like the one pictured. "I am down in the jungles this time ... The fellow I am staying with caught two wild cats and I am taking the skins home, will show them to you when you come down." The card went to Moline, Ill.

