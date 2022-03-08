Arkansas reports 11 new covid deaths as state’s virus numbers continue to drop

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling Monday to levels not seen since before the omicron variant arrived in the state, although the numbers on ventilators and in intensive care both rose slightly.

Continuing a recent downward trend, the state's death toll from the virus rose by 11, the smallest increase in two weeks.

The state's count of cases grew by 322, which was larger by 12 than the increase a day earlier but smaller by 236 than the one the previous Monday.





Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by seven, to 329, its lowest level since Nov. 21.

After falling the previous two days, the number on ventilators rose by three, to 59.

The number in intensive care, which also fell the previous two days, rose by two, to 114.

"There is no clear explanation for the increase today," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said in an emailed statement of the numbers of covid-19 patients on ventilators and in intensive care.

"Overall, leadership of the larger hospitals are reporting favorable trends in the numbers of patients being admitted, so it could be that many of those in the hospital are progressing to more severe illness."

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock had just 15 covid-19 patients on Monday, the smallest number since mid-December, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"Of course it'd be better if it was zero, but 15 certainly beats 99," which the number reached on Jan. 25, Taylor said.

She said the patients on Monday included six who were in intensive care, four on ventilators and one on a heart-lung bypass machine.











ACTIVE CASES FALL

The increase in deaths brought the state's toll to 10,724.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said nine of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month.

Of the others, one occurred in January and the other was in early February, she said.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 507, its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 29.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 336, to 3,001, the smallest total since June 25.

During a surge of infections from the omicron variant, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals peaked at an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

Since a surge last summer caused by the delta variant, the lowest the number hospitalized has fallen was to 276 on Nov. 16.

SCHOOL CASES DOWN

Among public elementary and secondary school students and employees, the number of active cases fell almost in half, from 404 to 205, from Thursday to Monday, according to Health Department reports.

Just one new case among employees, and nine among students, had been reported since Thursday.

Of the state's 261 school districts and charter school systems, 11 had five or more active cases as of Monday, down from 23 districts and charter school systems on Thursday.

The Little Rock School District had the most active cases, 20, on Monday, followed by the Cabot School District with 11 and the Rogers School District with 10.

The number of active cases among private school students and employees fell from 26 as of Thursday to eight.

No new cases at private schools had been reported since Thursday, and none of the schools had more than four cases that were active as of Monday.

For privacy reasons, schools with fewer than five active cases aren't listed individually in the reports.

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, Union County had the most new cases, 34, on Monday, followed by Craighead County with 32 and Pulaski and Benton counties, which each had 27.

Twenty-eight of the state's 75 counties didn't have any new cases.

Washington County, the state's third-largest by population, had eight.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 823,532.

McNeill said 3.9% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Sunday, down from the 4.6% that was initially reported for the week ending March 1 and an all-time high of more than 37% the week ending Jan. 18.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 245 -- the smallest daily increase since the department started regularly releasing vaccination numbers in January 2021.

Booster shots made up 38% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 84, the first daily increase in first doses since at least January 2021 that was below 100.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,462, which was still up slightly from the record low of 1,445 a day it reached the week ending Thursday.

The average for first doses fell to 450.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65.9% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, up from 65.8% on Friday.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.6%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 38% had received a booster dose as of Monday, up from 37.9% on Friday.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.5% of people had received at least one dose as of Monday, and 65.1% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.1% had received a booster dose.