Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas track teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2

by Bob Holt | Today at 9:12 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE - Arkansas women's track and field coach Lance Harter watches during the Arkansas Open Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team regained its No. 1 ranking in the coaches' association poll going into this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships.

The Razorbacks were No. 1 two weeks ago, dropped to No. 2 behind Georgia despite winning the SEC championship, and are No. 1 again in Monday's latest poll.

Georgia is No. 2 in the men's poll with Texas Tech No. 3, defending champion Oregon No. 4 and North Carolina A&T No. 5.

Arkansas' women's team, which also won the SEC championship, remained ranked No. 2 in Monday's poll. Florida is ranked No. 1 with Texas No. 3, LSU No. 4 and Kentucky No. 5.

The Razorbacks' women team won the last two NCAA Indoor titles in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 national meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's NCAA Indoor Championships will be held Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT