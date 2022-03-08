Arkansas track teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team regained its No. 1 ranking in the coaches' association poll going into this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships.

The Razorbacks were No. 1 two weeks ago, dropped to No. 2 behind Georgia despite winning the SEC championship, and are No. 1 again in Monday's latest poll.

Georgia is No. 2 in the men's poll with Texas Tech No. 3, defending champion Oregon No. 4 and North Carolina A&T No. 5.

Arkansas' women's team, which also won the SEC championship, remained ranked No. 2 in Monday's poll. Florida is ranked No. 1 with Texas No. 3, LSU No. 4 and Kentucky No. 5.

The Razorbacks' women team won the last two NCAA Indoor titles in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 national meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's NCAA Indoor Championships will be held Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.