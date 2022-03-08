Classroom teaching gets wild

Teachers, home-school coordinators and other educators can bring the outdoors into their classrooms with ready-to-teach materials, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Project WILD.

Project WILD (which stands for Wildlife In Learning Design) is an education program that incorporates nature-themed knowledge and activities with subjects required by many educational institutions. Educators in traditional schools, home school networks, scout leaders, 4-H coordinators and nature camp counselors can attend Project WILD workshops to learn the best ways to blend outdoors-oriented activities and knowledge in lessons they deliver to the next generation of conservationists.

“There’s a Project WILD workshop and curriculum available for all grade levels,” said Sheila Lovelady-Connerly, who coordinates the program for Game and Fish. “There’s Growing Up WILD that’s focused on preschool-aged children to get the ball rolling, and then lessons are available in the standard Project WILD that go from kindergarten all the way to high school seniors.”

Before joining Game and Fish, Lovelady-Connerly was a teacher in Conway who used the Project WILD curriculum during her 16 years in front of students.

The lessons have been crafted to support many disciplines required in today’s educational standards. Science is obviously covered, but there are lesson plans that cover other subjects, such as math, language arts, social studies and physical education.

“All of the lesson plans follow national standards, and participants will receive professional development credit for attending our workshops,” Lovelady-Connerly said. “The materials were created by professional educators and reviewed for accuracy and educational value, so this is a great opportunity for teachers to have some lessons ready to go that will hold their students’ attention.”

Teachers who attend a Project Wild workshop also receive books full of lesson plans and information to develop their own lessons and customize the lesson to match their grade level and highlight local features. They also become eligible for grants that can be used to purchase supplies for some of the lessons included in the workbooks.

More information on Project WILD and the Project WILD Classroom can be found at www.agfc.com/projectWILD.













