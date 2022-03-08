COLUMNIST: Racism knows no boundaries

If you think bigotry would take a break amid a brutal war with a bully, think again. Because with as much worldwide sympathy as has been generated by Ukrainians in their battle against the Russian Goliath, there's no escaping the simple fact that they're wrong, too.

Not all of them. Just the ones keeping Africans from leaving the country.

Women and children means women and children. It doesn't mean Ukrainian women and children. It doesn't mean white women and children.

Yet there are reports of African women and children, Black women and children, being stopped at the border, sometimes at gunpoint, forced to stay longer in a country under siege, so that white women and children can flee to safety and escape the deadly rain of missiles and rockets.

Over the last 20 years, Ukraine has emerged as a choice destination for African students, especially in medicine-related fields, which are less expensive than classes offered at universities in the United States and Europe.

Videos posted on social media under the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine show Black people getting pushed off trains and dragged off buses in favor of white Ukrainians.

I hear the arguments. If I were on a sinking ship and the lifeboat only had room for my family, wouldn't I try to keep everyone else off?

Probably. And that might be wrong, too. But it's different.

I wouldn't be kicking people off the boat because of the color of their skin.