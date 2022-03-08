Election panel sets ballot drawing

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. March 11 at the election center, 123 S. Main St. The purpose is to conduct a ballot drawing for the preferential primary election and nonpartisan election, according to a spokesman.

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA), according to the news release.