Cotton rips Biden over Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton slammed criminal justice reform efforts and criticized President Joe Biden's handling of Russia during a speech Monday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California.

The junior senator from Arkansas is a potential 2024 presidential candidate and used the speech to deliver his thoughts on the future of the GOP.

"The Republican party must always remain the party of American strength, confidence and honor, because weakness invites war and strength deters it," said Cotton, who often advocates for hawk positions on foreign policy.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a backdrop, Cotton slammed Biden's posture with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attacked Biden's foreign policy record, saying Putin saw weakness in the U.S. president.

"Putin wagered that if the American president wouldn't stand up to a depraved gang of seventh-century savages in Afghanistan, there was no way he would stand up to Russia," Cotton said.

"If Joe Biden won't make him pay, then the Republican Party must," Cotton said later in the speech, referring to Putin. "As I said at the outset, we stand with the Ukrainian people and we will arm every last one of them as long as it takes. We will never accept a new Iron Curtain in eastern Europe."

Going unmentioned in the speech was former President Donald Trump's recent praise of Putin. In an interview with the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Trump called the Russian president "savvy" and referred to Putin's strategy on Ukraine as "smart."

Support for Ukraine is receiving broad bipartisan support among congressional lawmakers -- a rare unifying force that was on display during Biden's State of the Union speech last week.

The Biden administration has announced sanctions against Putin, Russian elites and Russian financial institutions.

The U.S. and European countries have committed to making sure "selected Russian banks" are removed from the SWIFT financial messaging system. The nations also pledged to apply "restrictive measures" to prevent the Russian central bank from using its international reserves to undermine the sanctions' impact.

Cotton is one of multiple high-profile Republicans who have spoken at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in the last year as part of a speaker series.

Cotton struck a populist tone at times during the speech, saying the GOP is the party of the common man and the worker.

He also took a swipe at the tech industry as he delivered the speech in California, the home of tech and social media giants.

"For too long, cheap foreign labor, legal and illegal, has flooded our economy, driving down wages and driving many Americans out of their jobs," Cotton said. "This has greatly enriched corporations, especially in the tech industry, at the expense of American workers and their families."

He called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired and said the GOP should emphasize its opposition to shutdowns and mask mandates.

Cotton also separated himself from Trump on the First Step Act, a bill approved by the former president that included correctional and sentencing reform. The senator called the measure the "worst mistake" of Trump's tenure.

"It's time to declare a new war on crime that won't stop until the carnage stops," he said.



