Disease for birds nearer to state

A deadly strain of avian flu is creeping closer to Arkansas, having claimed a commercial broiler flock in southeastern Missouri.

The H5N1 strain is highly pathogenic and highly contagious. The Missouri flock was in Stoddard County, just above the Bootheel, according to a news release.

To inform farmers of the issue, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will sponsor free webinars beginning Wednesday, March 9.

"The detection of the virus in multiple states, and especially close in Missouri, is highly suggestive that it is either currently in birds now migrating over Arkansas or will be shortly," said Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the Division of Agriculture. "I cannot stress enough the importance of not only reviewing, but also implementing appropriate biosecurity measures."

The disease has been found in Maryland, Maine, New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, Delaware, Michigan, Connecticut and Iowa. In those states, it has affected eight backyard flocks, seven turkey flocks, a captive wild bird group and two flocks of layers, according to the release.

Maryland was the latest confirmed infection, announced recently by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Clark emphasized that the disease poses no threat to humans and that both chicken and turkey are safe to eat.

WEBINARS FOR SMALL FLOCK OWNERS

Clark will host three free webinars for small flock owners on March 9, 19 and 31. The events are presented by the Division of Agriculture.

"We want to be able to be sure all our backyard and other small flock owners are prepared to protect their birds from this virus," Clark said.

To register for these events, follow the links:

March 9 -- 6 p.m. -- https://bit.ly/Registration-March-9-Avian-Influenza-Seminar-for-Small-Flock-Owners

March 19 -- 9 a.m. -- https://bit.ly/March-19-Avian-Influenza-Seminar-for-Small-Flock-Owners-Registration

March 31 -- 6 p.m. -- https://bit.ly/March-31-Avian-Influenza-Seminar-for-Small-Flock-Owners-Registration

The Cooperative Extension Service has online biosecurity resources available at https://bit.ly/UAEX-Avian-Influenza. USDA also has information at www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu or follow on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch.