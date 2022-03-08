Dozens gather on Bentonville square to support Ukraine

BENTONVILLE -- Alex Isaiev is doing his part to help Ukrainians while the country is under attack by Russian forces.

Isaiev has been in the United States for eight months. He moved from Kiev, Ukraine, and now lives in Bella Vista with his wife and three children. He is on a mission to bring attention to the war brought against Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Isaiev was one of the speakers at Monday night's candlelight vigil to show support and offer prayers for Ukraine. Dozens gathered on the downtown square.

Andrew Heath, executive director of Downtown Bentonville, said the vigil was a way to show support for Ukraine.

"It's unbelievable," Isaiev said of the attack launched against his country. "It's something that shouldn't happen in the 21st century."

Isaiev said it's hard to put in words his feelings about the actions in Ukraine by the Russian military.

"They are killing thousands of men, women and children," he said. "They are destroying civilian areas and behaving like the fascists in 1941."

Isaiev has family members who are hiding in shelters in Ukraine, he said.

His grandmother lives in Schustye and 90% of the city has been destroyed, Isaiev said.

"It's God's gift that she's still alive," Isaiev said.

Isaiev described Ukrainians as very warm-hearted and peaceful people who are willing to defend their freedom.

Mykola Bebko of Lowell has lived in the United States for 26 years. He's from Rivne, Ukraine, in the western part of the country. Bebko said the Russian attacks have centered on the eastern and central areas of Ukraine.

He said it's horrible that Russian troops are sending rockets into cities and even bombing schools.

Zhenya Nommesen, 15, was born in Kiev. She came to the United States when she was 5 years old, but her grandparents still live in Ukraine.

"It's really scary," she said. "They are OK safety wise. I am praying for them."

Paulou Pomaznyuk, who lives in Garfield, has been in the United States for 10 years. He's from Herson, Ukraine.

"It's a beautiful country, but right now not so beautiful," he said.

Pomaznyuk said he came to Monday's vigil to voice support for President Joe Biden to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"We hate to see our country in the shape it is in," he said.

Alan Dranow of Fayetteville was one of the speakers at the vigil. Dranow said he had to attend the event because his grandparents were in a similar situation in 1923 when Ukraine was under attack by the Russians. Dranow said his grandparents walked at night and hid in the daytime until they made it to Poland, then came to the United States.

"It's horrifying that Putin and the Russians are trying to bring tyranny to a democracy," he said. "It saddens me as it should everybody."

Isaiev asked people to pray for peace, love and compassion for Ukraine.

Alex Isaieva speaks to attendees, Monday, March 7, 2021 at the downtown square in Bentonville. Downtown Bentonville Inc. hosted a community-wide vigil to show support and offer prayers for the people of Ukraine. Check out nwaonline.com/220308Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Marta Bebko (from left) embraces Ava Bebko, 9, as she holds up a candle, Monday, March 7, 2021 at the downtown square in Bentonville. Downtown Bentonville Inc. hosted a community-wide vigil to show support and offer prayers for the people of Ukraine. Check out nwaonline.com/220308Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

