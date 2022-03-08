Fayetteville considers hiring grant administrator, other measures to speed flow of covid relief

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council will consider hiring a grant administrator to speed up the flow of covid relief money to nonprofit groups.

City attorney Kit Williams will draft a resolution to that effect for the council to discuss at today's agenda meeting. The council requested the draft at a workshop session, which began at 4:30 p.m. Monday at city hall. Salary and other job specifics were not discussed, but the cost of the position could be paid from a portion of the federal funds to be distributed, the city's finance director Paul Becker said.

The city is slated to receive $17.9 million in the federal aid meant to help communities recover from the covid-19 pandemic. It has received half the amount and will receive the other half sometime this year. That taxpayer money comes with reporting requirements and other accounting measures to guard against such money being misspent. Those measures are daunting to smaller organizations in need of assistance, council members said.

"We're just going to have to hire somebody," Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.

The council also expressed a desire to set up some kind of emergency system to distribute money before a new grant administrator could be hired, a hiring process expected to take about two months. An emergency process could help coordinate assistance for local food banks, for instance, whose shelves are going bare. If either city or federal relief funds are unavailable perhaps city staff can help coordinate efforts by local groups, council members said.

A local church's food pantry saw demand go up 650% since the covid pandemic started, council member D'Andre Jones said at the meeting. That church and other small nonprofit groups need assistance now and have neither the resources nor the time to go through the registration and application process, Jones said.

The city has a long-standing grant application process for distributing federal assistance money it receives, Becker told the council. That system is designed to ensure the city complies with all federal grant requirements. The city would be liable to repay the U.S. Treasury Department for any money spent for an unauthorized purpose, he said.

Council member Teresa Turk asked if those federal accounting requirements apply to covid relief funds, which are to meet an emergency.

"In my professional opinion, they are," Becker replied at the meeting.

What if the city issued a large grant to one nonprofit organization that distributed the money to smaller organizations, council member Sonia Harvey asked.

"That does not absolve us of any responsibility," Becker replied.

The city also adds some grant requirements as a margin of safety and to reduce the city's workload for overseeing grants, Becker said. For example, the city requires that a nonprofit group applying for money be in existence for at least three years before the application. It also requires all applications be for at least $50,000 in reimbursements. Both of those requirements could be reduced but not without risk, Becker said.

The city does not require a nonprofit to spend all of the $50,000 before receiving any reimbursement, Becker said. For instance, a nonprofit does not have to spend $50,000 first before it can apply. The application requires a viable plan to spend $50,000 and account for it over the life of the project.

The city's grant guidelines were not set up to absorb the unexpected shock to the nonprofit system that a two-year-long covid pandemic has inflicted, council members said. Also, some groups that sprang up to answer community pandemic needs did not exist three years ago, members said.

Council member Mike Wiederkehr cautioned fellow members against issuing a lot of small grants, which could create administrative and accountability overload for city staff. The $50,000 limit may not be strictly required, but it has practical benefits, he said.

The application deadline for the federal money is Dec. 31, 2024, and the assistance will be issued only as reimbursement for money spent. All the money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, Steven Dotson of the city's internal audit department told the council.

The city opened its online portal to apply for American Rescue Plan covid relief money. There is a deadline of April 30 to apply.

Cities can spend American Rescue Plan money for four types of needs: responding to the pandemic or its negative economic impact; replacing lost revenue; providing premium pay for essential workers; and improving water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the federal government's final rules.