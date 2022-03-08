ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Female leaders build conversational bridges





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Leaders converse

Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service; Heather Albright, a senior vice president and senior relationship manager in Middle Market at Bank of America; University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina S. Drale; and Sherece West-Scantlebury, CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, will take part in a discussion titled "Bridge Builders: An Inspiring Conversation with Women Leaders of Arkansas," 6 p.m. today in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The event will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in-person. Admission is free. Register at tinyurl.com/584y63j9.

Caddo potter

American Indian traditional potter Chase Kahwinhut Earles will give a talk and demonstration of Caddo traditional ceramic making and pit firing, noon-3 p.m. Friday in the Alumni Circle at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. In case of rain, the demonstration will move to Room 127 inside the Schichtl Studio Arts building. Admission is free.

Earles' weeklong residency at UCA corresponds with Arkansas Archaeology Month and the university's Jamie C. Brandon Center for Archaeological Research Annual Spring Lecture Series, focusing on Caddo culture.

Earles will also give a presentation at 1:40 p.m. today on Caddo history and culture and one at 1:40 p.m. Thursday on Caddo traditional pottery. Both presentations are in Room 143, the art lecture hall in McCastlain Hall. Visit uca.edu/go/earles.

Archaeological fun

And speaking of Arkansas Archaeology Month, the Arkansas Archaeological Survey offers hands-on exploration of the state's archaeological history for Second Saturday Family FunDay, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Children and parents can learn how to identify, analyze, and illustrate prehistoric and historic artifacts. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

'The Quiet Man'

Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies will screen "The Quiet Man" (starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, directed by John Ford) in theaters, a 70th anniversary celebration honoring St. Patrick's Day, Sunday (1 p.m. at the Regal Breckenridge 12 in Little Rock, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith and 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Cinemark Town Centre in Conway) and March 17 (7 p.m. at the Breckenridge 12, the Razorback Cinema and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema, 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and the Cinemark Town Centre). The screening includes exclusive pre- and post-film commentary by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

Festival executives

The Hot Springs Music Festival has appointed two top officials as it prepares to return to in-person concerts in June:

◼️ David Palmer, founder and artistic director of Chamber Music Amarillo, is interim executive director. Palmer has performed as a concert pianist throughout the United States, Europe and South America. He founded and ran the Quartz Mountain Music Festival from 2006-11 and currently serves on the board of directors of Lake City Arts, in Lake City, Colo., where he is artistic director of the chamber music series.

◼️ Caroline Kinsey, principal horn with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and a longtime festival mentor, is general manager. She was principal horn of the Arkansas Symphony from 1994-2005 and was also the orchestra's music librarian and outreach services coordinator, and was co-founder and principal horn of the Pinnacle Players Music Festival in Little Rock.

The festival, founded in 1996 by Richard and Laura Rosenberg, returns to live performances June 9-11 at the recently restored Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs.



