Finalists named in search for official to run UA System’s Division of Agriculture

A search committee to help find the next vice president for agriculture at the University of Arkansas System named two internal candidates as finalists.

The finalists, who will participate in formal interviews and public presentations in coming weeks, are:

• Deacue Fields, dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Jean-Francois Meullenet, head of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Each finalist has a Ph.D.

The vice president position serves as the top executive at the UA System's Division of Agriculture, which includes the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service.

Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work.

The division has offices in all 75 Arkansas counties and faculty on five UA System campuses.

The interview process, which will take place in Fayetteville and Little Rock, will include a public presentation on a topic to be selected by the committee. Meullenet will interview and make a presentation March 28-29. Fields will follow on April 5-6.

"These two finalists, identified through a national search, each intimately understand the many challenges facing the farming community in Arkansas and have demonstrated the ability to innovatively develop solutions to seemingly intractable problems," UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt said in a statement.

Bobbitt is leading the search -- with help from a committee of faculty, staff and stakeholders -- to find a longterm replacement for Mark J. Cochran, who retired in September 2021.

Chuck Culver, the division's assistant vice president and director of external relations, has been serving as interim vice president.

Once the interviews are completed, the committee will make a recommendation to Bobbitt before he takes his pick to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.