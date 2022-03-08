Florida to recommend no covid shots for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against covid-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.

"The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the covid-19 vaccines for healthy children," Ladapo said at the end of the roundtable discussion.

"We're kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence the even potential of benefit," he added.

The move was Florida's latest break from White House coronavirus policy, as U.S. health officials approved of and encouraged the use of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 5 years old.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the shots based on a study showing the child-size doses were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the vaccine gives children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death.

"I'm really concerned that this is going to make parents question what they are hearing from every other source -- pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC," said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a University of Florida professor, pediatrician and a former infectious disease specialist at the CDC.

Although children generally are less likely than adults to become severely ill with covid-19, those with underlying health conditions including obesity, diabetes and asthma face higher than usual risks for severe complications and hospitalization. Rasmussen noted that nearly 1,000 U.S. children have died from covid-19 and not all had an underlying illness.

Asked about Florida's upcoming guidance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was "deeply disturbing that there are politicians peddling conspiracy theories out there and casting doubt on vaccinations when it is our best tool against the virus."

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's governor announced Monday that he is ending a requirement for mask use indoors for the second time since the pandemic began as the number of cases and hospitalizations ease.

The change will take effect Thursday with a few exceptions. Face masks will still be required in health facilities and nursing homes.

In addition, starting Thursday, domestic travelers will no longer have to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test or fill out a currently required form.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also will lift all capacity restrictions at public and private businesses and said proof of vaccination to enter will no longer be required. He added that vaccination requirements for people including public school students, restaurant employees and health workers will be lifted.

Puerto Rico's Scientific Coalition, a group of experts appointed by the governor to advise him during the pandemic, said it agreed with some of the measures announced but said the vaccine mandates for certain groups and proof of vaccination for events of 1,000 people or more should be kept in place.

It also advised that masks should be worn in enclosed places that serve the public such as airports, buses and others.

"We're still facing uncertain scenarios in the context of variants," said Dr. Iris Cardona, a coalition member.

The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported a 4% positivity rate, a significant drop from the nearly 40% reported during the holiday season.

Pierluisi said more than 95% of people in Puerto Rico have received a first vaccine dose, 86% a second dose, and more than 50% a booster shot.

The island has reported more than 267,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 deaths from covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by Anthony Izaguirre, Lindsey Tanner and Danica Coto of The Associated Press.