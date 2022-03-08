Ford sends Magnolia to title game

MAGNOLIA -- Derrian Ford cemented his legacy on Monday afternoon.

Ford shot over two defenders and buried a deep three-pointer with 4.1 seconds left to lift Magnolia to a 59-56 win over Mills in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament before a standing-room-only crowd at Panther Arena.

Magnolia earned its third state championship game appearance in Ford's four-year career and will play at Hot Springs' Bank OZK Arena at 7:45 p.m. Saturday against Blytheville. The Panthers won the Class 4A title in Ford's freshman year in 2019 and were to have played Mills in the 2020 title game before the coronavirus pandemic forced the game to be canceled. Both teams were later declared co-champions by the Arkansas Activities Association.

Marcus Kendrick hit a three-pointer for Mills to tie the game at 56-56 with 47 seconds left.

Magnolia (28-0) worked the clock down with Ford confidently rattling home the game-winner.

"I call him Mariano Rivera because he's the best closer in Arkansas," Magnolia Coach Ben Lindsey said. "We wanted him to take the last shot if they were going to let us. We were trying to ghost screen for him. We misread it and cleared out for him, which is fine as long as Derrian takes the last shot. We were trying to give him the chance to go to the rim or pull up, either one. He didn't get a chance to get to the rim, but he still made the one the biggest shots that I've ever seen."

Ford, a University of Arkansas signee, finished with 23 points and the game-winner was his only three-pointer. He was 6 of 11 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the foul line to go with 5 rebounds.

"It was my last home game to be here, so it was a great way to finish off my legacy in my last high school game," Ford said. "My dad always tells me to find the sweet spot on the court. Once I got to that left wing and took the one dribble, the ball felt good in my hand, the texture was good and I knew the rotation was going to be right. It was a great experience that I knew it was going in before it left my hand."

Mills (22-8) had the final play and shot defended.

"He did what good players do," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "We doubled him, and he saw the double coming. He jumped over both of them and hit it. It was [a] great ball game."

Cooper had his team prepared for Ford to take the last shot.

"We knew it, and he knew it," Cooper said. "We played as good a defense as we possibly could. Good defense, better shot."

Trailing 18-12 at the start of the second quarter, Magnolia used a 17-4 run to take a 38-25 lead at the half and led 45-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Denevion Tell added 13 points, and Adrien Walker 11 for Magnolia.

Jaylon Ento scored 20 points to lead Mills.

BLYTHEVILLE 54,

BERRYVILLE 45

Blytheville scored the final eight points of the third quarter to move into the championship game.

Blytheville (23-7) trailed 31-30 before Rashaud Marshall scored two baskets and added a free throw along with a three-pointer by Jeremiah Wells that put the Chickasaws up for good.

Marshall led Blytheville with 22 points.

Jake Wilson had 23 points for Berryville (27-8).