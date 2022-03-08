Former UA quarterback sets book signing

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Greg Thomas will hold a signing Friday for his new book "No Doubting Thomas: 'Hawg Whisperer' My Arkansas Memoirs" in his home town of San Angelo, Texas.

The signing will take place between 4-6 p.m. at Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St., for the former San Angelo Central standout.

Thomas' teams at Arkansas from 1984-87 under Coach Ken Hatfield went 35-15-1. Thomas played in the 1985 Holiday Bowl, the 1986 Orange Bowl and the 1987 Liberty Bowl as a Razorback.

Thomas, the first black quarterback at San Angelo Central and Arkansas, plans to have signings in Arkansas as well.

"There will be several more in the next couple of weeks and definitely in April," Thomas told the San Angelo (Texas) Standard-Times. "I'll have one in Fayetteville and another one back in Little Rock. It's still in the planning stages, but the word I would say is surreal. It's been amazing, with a little nervousness. ... I've been on a whirlwind since I did the launch here two-and-a-half weeks ago."