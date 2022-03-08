Franklin named permanent Pine Bluff chief





Lloyd Franklin Sr.'s title with the Pine Bluff Police Department has been shortened by one word -- interim.

During her State of the City address Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, Mayor Shirley Washington announced Franklin has accepted the full-time position of police chief after serving as interim police chief for nearly eight months. The announcement was met with a standing ovation from attendees, but came as a surprise to the general public.

The decision to elevate Franklin to the permanent role had been "developing for a while, especially when we were working on getting salaries in place," Washington said.

"Once I brought him in back in July, it was a pretty rough period in the city," she explained. "Once I saw the partnerships and the resources he was able to bring in and the collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, I also saw what appeared to be a boost in morale from other officers once they started working with him."

Among such collaborations is an initiative spearheaded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that brings together Pine Bluff and 33 other cities across the country aimed at fighting drug-related violent crime and overdose deaths.

Franklin, a former state trooper and state fire marshal, succeeded Kelvin Sergeant, who retired last July 1 for health reasons.

Franklin's hire to full-time did not require action from the City Council, Washington said. The council, however, failed to pass a resolution encouraging the mayor to move quickly on a hire after a 4-4 deadlock in a January meeting.

"I saw that if we started all over with this search we had, once we got that national search going, hundreds of people would apply, and most people would be from outside of this community, outside of this state, even," Washington said. "Those are people who would have to come in and get to know the culture, get to know the department, the overall climate of the community, whereas he's here not from within our department -- he's coming from a state level -- but I think he has a good handle on what's going on, and I think he's doing a good job on moving us forward. We take a chance on taking a step backwards if we moved him out at this point and brought somebody else in. So, I had to take all of that into consideration.

"Now, was it a tough decision? Yes. Has it taken time? With what I've seen in working with him, I think he's serious about the business, and I think he has the ability to get the job done."

Washington in June identified a final candidate in Kingsland, Ga., Police Chief Robert Jones, but the finalization of the hire stalled after the council declined to allow Washington to offer a higher salary than what was originally posted. Jones reportedly asked for $115,000.

Since then, salary raises have been approved across the entire Police Department, although 15 out of a possible 137 positions have been eliminated. The police chief's salary also has risen from $90,152 to $100,000.

When he took over the Pine Bluff Police Department on July 20, Franklin stated he only intended to serve in the interim role until a permanent chief was hired. Now that he's the permanent hire, he plans to stay as long as Washington will allow him.

"If Mayor Washington wants me to leave, I'll leave, whenever she wants me to leave," he said. "Now, we have work to do. The officers who are here, they know what I'm looking for. They know what we need to do to protect this city. I see a lot of improvements."

Progress in the department, commitment from officers, going to the extra mile and protecting the city are qualities Franklin cited that led him to change his mind about temporarily leading Pine Bluff police.

"When I ask them, they don't complain. I'm not saying all of them, but a majority. They care about this city, and they go the extra mile to do whatever it takes to protect the people of this city," Franklin said.



