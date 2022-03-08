Hank Williams Jr. sets August tour show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Country Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. has included North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena among a limited number of 2022 tour appearances, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Tickets — prices to be announced — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1.

Williams, who has six platinum albums, 20 gold albums and has sold more than 70 million albums, describes his tour show: “It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters. We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”

The tour as currently structured (visit HankJr.com) kicks off April 1 at the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., and wraps up Aug. 13 at the Neon Lights Festival in North Lawrence, Ohio.



