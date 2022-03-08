Hogs expected to host Tulane transfer

Arkansas is expected to host defensive lineman Darius Hodges for an official visit this weekend.

Hodges, 6-1, 280 pounds, announced he received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Tuesday, six days after he announced would transfer from Tulane.

Hodges recorded 40 tackles and led the Green Wave with 16.5 tackles for losses in a 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He also had 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass deflection, and was named to Phil Steele's fourth-team All-American Athletic Conference.

He is expected to have up to three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hodges appeared in 8 games as a redshirt freshman and had 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 deflected passes and 1 recovered fumble.

He played the Joker position at Tulane, which splits time at outside linebacker and rush end.

Hodges attended Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala., before signing with Tulane over Central Michigan, Liberty, Georgia State, Georgia Southern and others.