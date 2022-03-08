Hostess confirms plan for bakery

Hostess Brands Inc. on Monday confirmed its plan to modernize an unused factory in Arkadelphia, convert it into a bakery and create about 150 jobs over three years.

Company officials also said the plant is big enough for future expansions as the snack food maker adds product lines. Hostess said it will spend between $120 million to $140 million on the facility.

The new bakery will increase the company's capacity on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20%. Officials said the 330,000-square-foot facility will begin operations in the second half of 2023.

"We've been profitably gaining market share across the snacking categories in which we compete," Andy Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands, said in a news release announcing the new plant. "The addition of this new bakery signals our confidence that we expect the growth we have demonstrated over the last several years to

Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomed the news. "The company's selection of Clark County speaks volumes about the confidence they have in the area's business climate and workforce, and I am confident Hostess will find success in Arkansas," he said in a news release.

The facility, at 1 Scroll Drive, is the former Danfoss factory that the company closed in January 2020.

Hostess said the decision to renovate an existing building will reduce the company's costs for the new bakery as well as minimize environmental impacts.

"We are emphasizing a sustainability-first approach to this project while leveraging best practices from across our network of bakeries and we anticipate this bakery will be our most efficient and greenest operation yet," Callahan said in the news release.

Arkansas is offering two economic-development incentives to Hostess. The tax back program provides sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials and taxable machinery. And the company will participate for five years in the create rebate program, which provides a financial incentive equal to 3.9% to 5% of annual payroll for new full-time permanent employees.

Chief Growth Officer Dan O'Leary said the company considered three key issues before deciding on Arkadelphia: distribution network, an existing facility that could be converted and a strong labor pool. "We were also able to build a strong partnership with the state, county and local officials," he said Monday.

Last week, the Arkadelphia expansion was revealed in a three-hour presentation company officials made to the investment community.

Hostess, based in Lenexa, Kan., has five North American bakery plants in Emporia, Kan.; Indianapolis.; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.