• Heidi Deno, general manager of the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinepolis in Austin, Texas, pledged "adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry" after a suspected a prank resulted in an actual bat swooping around the theater and disrupting a screening of "The Batman."

• Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department said a 17-year-old said "he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety" when he climbed 35 feet into a tree only to get stuck himself and require rescue by firefighters while the feline was later retrieved by a private outfit.

• Kelly Hanson, sheriff of Huron County, Mich., said three anglers are safe thanks to a person onshore who alerted dispatchers after watching their homemade ice-fishing shanty as it was blown about a mile across Saginaw Bay by winds that neared 50 mph.

• David Rester Jr., 51, wanted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges, was jailed and charged anew after leading sheriff's deputies on a 120-mph chase that started with a bank robbery in Waveland, Miss., and ended in D'Iberville, 42 miles down Interstate 10.

• Michael Stewart says he's "humbled" and "cannot wait for the fall to hear 'Rocky Top' ringing throughout Neyland Stadium" after being named director of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville's Pride of the Southland marching and athletic bands.

• Donna Drake, a Kansas City, Mo., police officer, said two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died, were found in a vehicle near East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue, about a block away from the department's East Patrol Division Station.

• Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, mayor of Biloxi, Miss., told a developer "the city does not feel there is adequate support for a tolling solution" as officials rejected a proposal to replace a 43-year-old, two-lane drawbridge with a $150 million span paid for with a charge of $1 to $1.25 per crossing.

• Brian Baine, mayor of Fort Payne, Ala., expressed mixed emotions as he watched a crew demolish a rural hospital that sat empty for nearly two decades, hoping progress will come to the site but noting, "I was actually born in this hospital; it's a little sad to see it go."

• Davarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 10, of Houston was sworn in as an honorary police officer of Roswell, N.M., and is now a member of 289 U.S. law agencies as he contends with brain and spine cancer.