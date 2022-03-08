In their own words

The defendant stood in court last week and told the judge looking down on him: "It was stupid for me to do something like that. I made a very bad decision by going in that place that day." (Duke Edward Wilson)

Another defendant said something similar when he was sentenced not long ago:

"I wish I could go back and make it not happen." (Mark Leffingwell)

And there are others:

"I have no excuses for my actions. I truly am sorry." (Jeffrey Register)

"I am really, really ashamed of what I did." (Robert Scott Palmer)

"I don't glorify my actions. I got caught up on the energy, and if I could go back and change things over, I definitely would have brought more peace." (Mariposa Castro)

"I understand that my actions broke the law. I also understand the seriousness of what occurred on Jan. 6. I am sorry for what I did. I regret that I entered the Capitol. I have respect for our country and for its institutions. I hope my plea plays a role in putting what occurred on Jan. 6 behind us." (John J. Juran)

We only include their names because we think some of our more conspiracy-minded friends might want to look up these quotes themselves.

These are examples of those who've had court appearances in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., in which several people died. More than 200 people have already pleaded guilty to some sort of crime from that day.

For the record, Your Honor, not everybody charged in this mess has expressed remorse during sentencing. But most have. Some of the more bizarre types might not ever learn a lesson.

But the man who was filmed carrying Nancy Pelosi's podium around inside the Capitol building, for example, was sentenced to 75 days in jail after he admitted participating in the riot/amateurish insurrection attempt. Adam Johnson said he was "ashamed" to have participated.

And if he could meet Speaker Pelosi now, "If I did find her, I would ask for a selfie with her, if anything."

Who knows? She might grant such a request. The point is, however, that these people seem much different as the consequences pile up on their rap sheets.

Some of these defendants talked to their judges through tears. Doubtless most of them were sincere during their legal appearances.

It goes to show how a body can get caught up in the actions of a crowd when spurred on by dangerous chatter in microphones and bullhorns. People can be trampled by these crowds, or have their lives trampled.

Now that the madness of the crowd is no longer pushing them, they regret their actions. As do many Americans who watched them that day.