Jury to begin deliberating in Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON -- An armed Texas militia member led a "vigilante mob" that overwhelmed police officers and became the first group of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol last year, a federal prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments at the first criminal trial over the riot.

A 12-member jury is scheduled to begin deliberating today for Guy Wesley Reffitt's trial on charges that he stormed the Capitol with a holstered handgun strapped to his waist and interfered with police officers guarding the Senate doors. He also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington, D.C., intending to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory, to "overthrow Congress" and to drag lawmakers out of the building. Reffitt proudly "lit the fire" that allowed others in the mob to overwhelm Capitol police officers, the prosecutor said during the trial's closing arguments.

"They were in an impossible situation -- outnumbered and, they feared, outgunned," Berkower said of police.

Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, didn't testify at his trial. Defense attorney William Welch didn't call any defense witnesses after prosecutors rested their case.

Welch said jurors should only convict Reffitt of a misdemeanor charge that he entered and remained in a restricted area.

"That is what proof beyond a reasonable doubt looks like, but it ends there," Welch said.

Welch denied that Reffitt had a gun at the Capitol and said there is no evidence that he engaged in any violence or destructive behavior on Jan. 6.

"Guy does brag a lot," Welch said. "He embellishes and he exaggerates."

"Yes, Guy Reffitt brags," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler countered. "And you know what he brags about? The truth."

Reffitt was arrested less than a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. He has remained jailed in Washington, D.C., for months.

Reffitt is a member of the "Texas Three Percenters" and bragged about his involvement in the riot to other members of the group, according to prosecutors. The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

On Jan. 6, Reffitt had the holstered gun under his jacket, was carrying zip-tie handcuffs and was wearing body armor when he and other rioters advanced on police officers on the west side of the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

Reffitt is not accused of entering the building. He retreated after an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face, prosecutors said.

"He was ecstatic about what he did, about what the mob did," she added. "What the defendant did was not just bragging or hype."