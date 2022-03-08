Justices decline Cosby prosecutors’ appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the bid by prosecutors in Pennsylvania to reinstate Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault, a decision that ends the criminal case that had led to imprisonment for the man once known as America's Dad.

In an order issued Monday, the court said it had declined to hear the appeal filed by prosecutors in November.

The Supreme Court's decision leaves in place a ruling issued by an appellate court in Pennsylvania last year that had overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction on due process grounds, allowing Cosby, 84, to walk free after serving nearly three years of a three to 10-year prison sentence.

Cosby had been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia, though his lawyers argued at trial that the encounter, in 2004, had been consensual. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that Cosby's due process rights had been violated when the Montgomery County district attorney's office pursued a criminal case against him despite what the appellate court found was a binding verbal promise not to prosecute given to him by a previous district attorney.

The former district attorney, Bruce L. Castor Jr., who said he believed Constand but was not sure he could win a conviction, said he had agreed years ago not to press charges against Cosby to induce him to testify in a civil case brought by Constand. But he held out the possibility of a civil action "with a much lower standard of proof."

Constand later received $3.38 million as part of a settlement in her civil case against Cosby.

During the civil case, Cosby acknowledged giving narcotics to women as part of an effort to have sex with them, a statement that was later introduced as evidence at Cosby's trial.

After Cosby's conviction in 2018, an intermediate appeals court in Pennsylvania found that no formal agreement never to prosecute had ever existed, a position that aligned with what the trial court had ruled.

But in a 6-1 ruling, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that Cosby had, in fact, relied on Castor's assurances that he wouldn't be prosecuted, and charging Cosby and using his testimony concerning drugs at the criminal trial had violated his due process rights.

Prosecutors had argued that such a promise had never been made. They said that no one else in the district attorney's office at the time had been made aware of it and that a news release could not be the basis of a formal immunity agreement.

A spokesperson for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, welcomed the decision Monday, saying in a statement that the entertainer and his family "would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens."





Constand and her lawyers released a statement Monday that criticized the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling, in particular faulting the panel for assuming "there was a valid agreement not to prosecute, which was vigorously disputed in the Habeas proceedings, and determined by the trial judge not to exist."

The Montgomery County district attorney, Kevin R. Steele, released a statement in which he expressed his appreciation to Constand and described petitioning for Supreme Court review as "the right thing to do," even though there was only a small chance the court would take up the case.

"All crime victims deserve to be heard, treated with respect and be supported through their day in court," the statement continued. "I wish her the best as she moves forward in her life."

Cosby has consistently denied the accusations that he was a sexual predator, suggesting that any encounters were completely consensual.

Legal experts had predicted it would be unlikely that the Supreme Court, which denies the vast majority of petitions for review, would take up the Cosby case. For one thing, they said, the case involved a unique set of circumstances that did not necessarily raise far-reaching constitutional issues.

Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor in Washington, said the Supreme Court likely considered whether its ruling would have the potential for broader significance outside the parameters of this case.

"It's a very unique set of circumstances," he said. "It's highly unlikely to be repeated."