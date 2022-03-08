Makes a lot of sense

John Brummett's "What Joe won't say" is a beautifully written speech and so true. I'm wondering when he's going to throw his hat in the ring and run for mayor of Little Rock or, better yet, governor of Arkansas. He's got my vote. He makes more sense than the whole Arkansas government and a majority of the United States leadership.

Keep telling the truth, John.

RON SNIDER

Jacksonville

Neutralize aggression

For years we've witnessed unfriendly nations sponsor proxy wars or terrorism against peaceful, non-threatening countries. On 9/11 America was the victim of Saudi- sponsored terrorists.

Now it's our turn to establish a "Proxy Iron Curtain" around Russia and North Korea using NATO allies and geopolitical sympathizers equipped with our most sophisticated weapons systems, including the Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II superior strike and reconnaissance fighter jet. Some of those already built should be stationed in "strike" status on the perimeters of Russia and North Korea now.

"Stock and awe" is a new strategy that uses an overwhelming show of power to paralyze Vladimir Putin's and Kim Jong Un's assessment of the battlefield and their will to engage.

The "Art of Peace" is the overriding strategy essential in a world with nine nuclear powers capable of vaporizing the planet. The "art" draws from a devastating display of power, not from its use; the objective is using the proximity of extraordinary force to neutralize aggressive acts of war and achieve peace.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

Effects of the office

To many Arkansans throughout the state, the office of the governor is an abstraction, a functionary role remotely placed in the capital city, a figurehead buried in administrative bureaucracy, an ambitious, glibly smiling politician who consummates lucrative deals behind closed doors, but who exerts little influence on the daily lives of Arkansans, either for good or for ill. However, the events of 2020 indicated differently.

In 2020, in an egregious over-reaction to covid, the office of the governor of Arkansas single-handedly authorized the director of the Arkansas Department of Health (an unelected office, it should be noted) to arbitrarily shut down businesses and impose fines on others that operated in ways the leadership deemed unsafe, all without legislative agreement. Suddenly, Arkansans throughout the state experienced the crushing executive power wielded by the governor of Arkansas. Businesses were destroyed, careers thwarted, dreams dashed, hopes cast asunder, families thrown into despair, and communities torn apart. The very real effect of the office of the governor on everyday affairs of Arkansans stood revealed.

In the coming statewide primary election on May 24, Arkansans have an opportunity to elect as governor a man aligned with the daily lives of Arkansans, a man of God who believes in the state and federal constitutions, the Bill of Rights, individual liberty, and limited powers of government. He's a man who feels it's morally wrong to shut down the economy, mandate medical treatments, and run roughshod over the people. His name is Doc Washburn.

MAUREEN RICHMOND

Little Rock

Don't repeat mistakes

I know we are tired of war and that we fought for years in the Mideast. But there comes a time when we must stand up to the tyrant. Vladimir Putin is trying to reconstitute the Soviet Union.

Let's not repeat World War II. The U.S. dragged its feet in coming to Europe's aid when Adolf Hitler was running amok in Europe. Only Britain remained to counter the Nazis. Winston Churchill energized his people and the Brits stood firm. Only the bombing of Pearl Harbor brought us into the war.

After WWII, again we made too many concessions and did not stop Stalin. Enough is enough.

Time for action, not sitting by. Yes, the West should declare a no-fly zone over Russia. Yes, we should use our smart weapons, our armed drones, satellites, and destroy his troops and their ability to continually bomb civilian targets in Ukraine.

We have the ability to black out major portions of Russia. Let's do it. The Russian people don't approve of what Putin is doing. Let the West give the Russian people the opportunity to revolt, to rid Russia once and for all of the remnants of the KGB. The military and the police will turn against him when they see the West is not afraid of confronting him.

Let's not make the same mistake we have in the past and give him time to do more damage in Europe.

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home

Excellent columnists

Thank you for the Gwen Faulkenberry and Richard Mason columns. As I see it, Gwen has not and evidently will not jump on the Democrat-Gazette Charter Bandwagon, yet you feature her opinion. This retired public school teacher greatly appreciates the light shining through that opening.

Children attending public schools know that many families in their town avoid attending school with them using charter and private schools. Do you ever think about the psychological harm done to the children by rejection? The charters are especially aggravating because public money pays for them. Gwen explained charters expertly in her Sunday column.

On the other hand, Richard appears to be an avid environmentalist on the tail end of a successful career as a petroleum geologist. That combination alone makes him a most enjoyable read. His column Sunday is the perfect example of factual writing or, more commonly said, "telling it like it is."

I would like to see Richard tackle electric engines, batteries, and solar paving in a Sunday series. A solar roadbed would continuously charge vehicles and have embedded lights providing signs and directions on a surface similar to asphalt. We have solar panels and an electric car providing us freedom from the gas pump, which is terrific.

The only thing better than reading these unique columns on Sunday would be to meet the columnists and their families to talk and share some good wine or cold beer.

RICHARD EMMEL

Little Rock