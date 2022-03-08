Little Rock police investigate killing near Rodney Parham Road

Police are investigating a death overnight in Little Rock as a homicide.

The homicide happened on Overby Circle, just south of Rodney Parham Road and east of Interstate 430, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the killing shortly after 1:50 a.m., Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

An online dispatch log indicates police responded to a “cutting” call at 29 Overby Circle just before 2 a.m. Earlier, officers responded to a shots fired call at 25 Overby Circle. According to the log, that call came in about 30 minutes after midnight.

Edwards declined to release the name of the victim, citing notification of next of kin.

Police said they believe the killing was an “isolated incident.”







