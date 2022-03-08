



It's time for budgeting. Inflation is getting us. I feel it, and chances are you feel it. Inflation is making us all feel like we make less money, and that's because we can't buy the same amount of stuff with the same amount of money.

But let's face it. We need more than budget tips. We need inspiration, but it's not going to come from the L.A. Gen Z financial influencer dancing on Tik Tok while financial words dance into the frame.

We need the big guns of inspiration. And for that, I took a pilgrimage to Fordyce, the real L.A. (Lower Arkansas), to get an audience with a budget ninja -- my grandmother, Agnes Wynne Phillips.

First a little about "Mimi." She was born a child of the Depression and married my grandfather out of college at the University of Arkansas. After he commissioned into the U.S. Army they traveled his whole career around the United States, including to Germany and Pakistan. He fought in three wars and retired a colonel. After moving 18 times, my grandmother got to choose the 19th and final move, back home to Fordyce. They settled and built a life there in her childhood home that they renovated and made into a bed and breakfast while my grandfather commuted to Little Rock working for the Arkansas Waterways Commission.

They founded the Dallas County Museum and, fun fact, until recently, my grandmother wrote a weekly column called "Notes from the Museum" in the Fordyce News-Advocate for 25 years.

I should first admit that my grandmother, while my most loyal reader and enthusiast, was insistent that she had nothing to offer for an interview of living within our means during periods of uncertainty and high inflation. What started out as an interrogation ended up being a fascinating conversation because what I would call budgeting, she would call nothing.

She said something outright nuts, in fact. She said that she has lived on very little and has lived very comfortably. They always lived within their means. And they were always happy. But seriously -- happily living on one paycheck? A military one?

So let's start at the top. They always saved for retirement, obviously, via a pension, both in the military and for the state. But similar to conversations I have with employees with pensions, oddly enough people don't consider that "saving." But folks, it is.

The next priority? College savings. My grandfather went to college on the GI Bill and with a scholarship. My grandmother got to attend college from the generosity of family friends. They knew their college educations were lucky and led to so many opportunities, which is why my grandmother said that she and my grandfather were "obsessed with saving for our three sons to go to college." Yes, my grandmother used the word "obsessed."

Every dollar they could manage to scrape up went into college accounts. I asked my grandmother if saving for college was easy on military pay. She insisted "NO!" Their life was so lean that once she recalled writing her congressman asking why they kept giving themselves pay raises while keeping military pay so low. Nevertheless, they lived in Army housing, shopped at the Commissary and saved $5 here and there where possible to save for their boys to go to college.

And then they lived on the rest. Through war. Through inflation. Then, in 1979, when my grandfather retired from the military, just as inflation was out of control and when interest rates on mortgages reached the double digits. This was at a time when you could buy a house and simply assume the loan of the seller.

So how did my grandmother live on the rest? She looked at me confused by the question. I might as well have asked her to explain how to tie a shoe. She was a child of the Depression.

Before we all nod our heads in agreement as if we all know what it means to be a child of the Depression, let me give my take on it, when it comes to money.

She came of age in a time period where there wasn't certainty of food. Yes, supply issues right now might mean that our favorite brand of sparkling water is out of stock with empty shelves, but that's different from not knowing whether there would be enough food. Period. Income was uncertain across the board. We might compare it to covid -- yes, people lost jobs and businesses. We were one of them that had to close a business for over a year. As unsettling and scary as that was, there was government money flowing in and safety nets to protect us and other businesses.

But imagine that devastation with no safety net.

The children of the Depression knew life with no safety net, and so their lifelong relationship with money was defined by a singular desire for safety, security and self reliance.





My grandmother was scared of debt and avoided it but for modest mortgages and maybe an occasional car note. Debt for lifestyle? No way. That would conjure a feeling of entrapment, and no luxury would be worth such a feeling.

So when you ask a child of the Depression how she lived on the rest, it's a ridiculous one. She just did it.

To further make the point, Mimi recalled a conversation last week with a friend in Fordyce who lives on a low and tight fixed income. She asked her friend how she was handling inflation, and she shrugged her shoulders. Her friend was just making it. Because she does. Because there is no choice.

I asked Mimi if she felt deprived by her budget. Didn't she want nicer things all the time that she couldn't afford, especially while raising her kids? She said that while occasionally the thought might have crossed her mind, being surrounded by other people in the same situation helped. No one was buying nice things, so her only job was to make ends meet. She didn't have the added pressure of wanting things all the time that others had but that she knew they couldn't afford. That might have felt like deprivation. Instead, as she said, "We knew we couldn't afford the Buick, so we only shopped for the Chevrolet."

She continuously reminded me that no matter what income they lived in they always found joy.

As we talk about frequently with Save Yourself, we have to live below our means. And we have two ways to do it. We can suffer below our means or we can live below them. My grandmother always chose the latter and in many ways feels like she benefited from being surrounded by people of similar circumstances.

While next week I will offer some tips and tricks that I am deploying as I buy a $7 gallon of milk or watch the price spinning far too quickly as I fill the tank, we need inspiration to enter a new money mindset, and we need it quickly.

If living below your means feels hard or like deprivation then you are probably doing it wrong. It might mean that you are living a lifestyle of your own while wishing to live someone else's. Consider taking a break from social media. Unsubscribe from emails that are still trying to normalize buying clothes, gear or nicer houses.

Hunker down, folks. And find reality checks from the pros, like my grandmother, who knew how to Save Themselves through any tough budget or uncertain time. But remember that it's not just about living below your means. It's always about doing it with joy.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.



