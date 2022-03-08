Lowell planners approve warehouse development

LOWELL -- Planning Commission members on Monday approved a large-scale development permit for a 12,000-square-foot office and warehouse on Grant Place.

The facility, developed by RRJS Property Holdings, will include flex space and associated parking, according to representative Elizabeth Topping of Crafton Tull. The property is in the urban thoroughfare commercial zoning district, and city staff recommended approval of the permit.

The development was recently approved for a variance to reduce the side setback on the north side of the building from 7 feet to 5 feet, according to Karen Davis, community development director. The reduced side setback is buffered with landscaping, she said.

Grant Place is about half a mile west of the Interstate 49 and West Monroe Avenue interchange.

Commissioners Brian Clark, James Walker, Tony Kaczoroski, Darrin Brock, Frank Mocivnik and Michael Phillips voted in favor of the permit. Chase Henrichs recused from voting.

In other business, commission members voted unanimously for Brock to continue serving as chair and Phillips to continue as co-chair.