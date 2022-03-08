Lynching measure sent on to Biden

WASHINGTON -- The Senate unanimously approved legislation Monday that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. for the first time, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Years in the making, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is among some 200 bills that have been introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.

It is named for a 14-year-old Black boy tortured and murdered in Mississippi in 1955. Under the measure, the crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

"After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, according to Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill.

"Lynching is a long-standing and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy," Rush said.

He said passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act "sends a clear and emphatic message that our nation will no longer ignore this shameful chapter of our history and that the full force of the U.S. federal government will always be brought to bear against those who commit this heinous act."

Failure to pass such a measure before this year had become a glaring example of the nation's inadequate response to a crime that has long terrorized Black Americans. The NAACP estimated, based on its records, that Black victims accounted for 72% of 4,743 lynchings that occurred between 1882 and 1968.

"This is the year, now is the time, that we do the right thing," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in an impassioned speech on the Senate floor on Thursday. "Not for Republicans or Democrats, but for Americans who've watched, with bewildered eyes and confused hearts, their government fall short on issues of importance to them again and again."

In 2005, the Senate formally apologized for its failure to act on the issue, including when Southern senators blocked similar legislation during the Jim Crow era. More than a decade later, three Black senators -- Scott, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California -- began a renewed effort to see an anti-lynching measure signed into law.

As racial justice protests swept through the country in the summer of 2020 after the killings of Black men and women by white police and civilians, the three senators renewed their efforts to pass the measure.

In 2020, the House passed an earlier version of Rush's legislation on an overwhelming bipartisan vote. But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected to the measure's unanimous passage in the Senate that year, saying that he feared the bill might "conflate lesser crimes with lynching" and that it would allow enhanced penalties for altercations that resulted in only "minor bruising."

"Our partnership worked because of a profound mutual respect for one another and a shared goal to right historic wrongs without inadvertently creating new victims," Paul wrote, singling out Booker.

Last week, the House overwhelmingly approved a revised version. In a change from the 2020 measure, the latest version includes the words "death or serious bodily injury."

Paul said last month he had joined with Booker and Scott to rework the legislation and was satisfied with the changes.

The passage of the bill with overwhelming bipartisan support, Booker said in his statement, "underscores the importance of meeting this moment, of reckoning with the past and of finally being able to say that we did the right thing."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times, by Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post and by staff of The Associated Press.