2nd man arrested in fatal Conway shooting, police say

A second man was arrested in a fatal shooting that took place in Conway Feb. 26, police said.

Officers with the Conway Police Department along with U.S. Marshals arrested Kevasia Tate in Helena-West Helena on charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act, criminal mischief, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Neal and Garland streets in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 in response to shots fired, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one individual, later identified as David Hood Jr., 40, had been shot, and later died at an area hospital, according to police.

Tyrius Harris, 24, was arrested last Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by certain persons and carrying a weapon, according to Conway police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 450-6130.