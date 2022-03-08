Mandate protesters circle D.C. second day

Hundreds of trucks, cars and SUVs protesting the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic circled the Capital Beltway on Monday for a second day of protests, hoping to boost the group's visibility while seeking meetings with lawmakers in Washington.

Organizer Brian Brase said the group has no plans to take the protest beyond the highway, but acknowledged that there's a passionate faction of the convoy that wants to head into the nation's capital. Authorities said traffic disruptions Monday were minimal, and there were no reports of convoy-related incidents during the group's single loop of the 64-mile Beltway.

"A lot of people want me to say certain things and put this convoy into a certain direction," Brase said. "I'm not going to listen to all of them. I'm going to listen to the people."

The group says it wants to hold lawmakers accountable for the government's pandemic responses, describing frustrations with workplace vaccine mandates and other measures intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.





"Ron Johnson has officially confirmed meeting with us and he's working with Ted Cruz," Brase said.

The offices of Sens. Johnson, R-Wis., and Cruz, R-Tex., didn't confirm Monday that the lawmakers would meet with organizers.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., said she spoke Monday with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who said he wasn't expecting security threats as a result of the convoy and that traffic disruptions were minimal.

"It looks like they understand that blocking traffic doesn't help their cause, whatever their cause is," Norton said.

Joel Valdez, a spokesman for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said the congressman and two other lawmakers planned to host an invitation-only "roundtable discussion" with truckers today, although it wasn't clear if the group was the same as those involved in the convoy.

The "People's Convoy" rolled out of its base at the Hagerstown Speedway onto Route 40 Monday morning, making its way from interstates 81 to 70, then to I-270 before merging onto the Beltway.

It took about 25 minutes for the convoy to pass, with several breaks in between. The convoy was made up of about 130 large trucks, as well as hundreds of smaller vehicles.

On almost every overpass between Hagerstown to the Beltway, handfuls of onlookers waved flags and signs. Convoy drivers honked in response.

Brase, a 37-year-old truck driver from northwest Ohio, said a Monday morning delay in returning to Washington was the result of security concerns.

The group merged onto the Beltway about 12:40 p.m., hours after lengthy discussions began in Hagerstown about the day's plans.

"There were concerns about people trying to come in here who didn't belong," he said, warning that those who intend to "cause harm, violence and disruption" were not welcome.

Authorities across the D.C. region have monitored the group and warned drivers about potential traffic problems.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said that the agency will continue to follow the plan it had in place over the weekend. She said there were no major problems reported Monday.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee told reporters at a Monday briefing that officials continue to monitor the convoy. While peaceful demonstrations are welcome, he said, Contee warned that "there are certain things in the District we are not going to tolerate."

The group plans to stay at the Hagerstown Speedway "at least" through Saturday, Brase said, adding that he hopes "this is all over by Wednesday."

"If we shut down the Beltway, we lose our public support," Brase said. "We do not want to shut down the Beltway. We just want them to hear us roar."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Duggan, Meagan Flynn, Peter Hermann, Marianna Sotomayor and Eugene Scott of The Washington Post.