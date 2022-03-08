• Queen Elizabeth II, 95, held an audience with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in her first in-person engagement since recovering from covid-19. Elizabeth, who is also the Queen of Canada, met with Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the outbreak of the pandemic. Trudeau was in the U.K. for talks on the Ukraine war. The queen has a firm attachment to Canada, which she has visited more than 20 times. Trudeau, 50, met the monarch several times as a child because his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada's longest-serving prime ministers. Pictures from the engagement show Trudeau embracing Elizabeth's hand in both of his, with both of them smiling. Trudeau said he has had the privilege of knowing the queen for about 45 years, and "I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever."

• Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter," "Drive My Car" and "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. Hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, the ceremony was held in a beachside tent in Santa Monica, Calif., so "If you don't win, you can just walk straight into the ocean," Offerman said. Gyllenhaal won best feature, director and best screenplay for her adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel "The Lost Daughter." Through tears, Gyllenhaal said that more than anything she believes in love, and she was effusive in her praise for her crew. "You were the first people to tell me I was a director," she said. "Thank you to Netflix -- I can't even believe this -- for your support. ... Nobody ever makes their first movie and comes out loving their financiers." "I love independent film," Gyllenhaal added. "I grew up making independent film." Japan's "Drive My Car, which has also been nominated for a best-picture Oscar, picked up best international feature. Taylour Paige won best female lead for "Zola," based on a Twitter thread about a wild trip to Florida. "Wow, I am in shock," Paige said. She thanked her grandmother, who passed away on the day Paige got word of her nomination, and Zola for "knowing that your story was worth telling." Simon Rex won best male lead for playing an ex-porn star in Sean Baker's "Red Rocket." Rex said his career was in the dumps before Baker called him for the shoestring film. "I'm reeling from the whole experience," Rex said. "This is basically a glorified student film ... I'm grateful and humbled." "Summer of Soul," which brings back to life the largely forgotten Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, won best documentary. "I'm not going to cry right now, I'm not, I'm not," director Questlove said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)



