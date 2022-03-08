Nashville girls go double OT to advance





MAGNOLIA -- Nashville had to scrap and claw to earn a berth in the Class 4A championship game.

Nashville overcame turnovers, a scoring drought and missed free throws to persevere for a 49-44 win over Pulaski Academy in double overtime in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Nashville (33-2), ranked No. 2 all season in Class 4A, will play No. 1 Farmington in the championship game at Hot Springs' Bank OZK Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Nashville outscored Pulaski Academy in each of the first three quarters but scored just one basket in the fourth as the Lady Bruins forced overtime with a 10-2 advantage to even the game at 38-38.

Nashville opened the first overtime with Sidney Townsend driving for a bucket but the Scrapperettes missed four free throws in a row after taking the 40-38 lead. Pulaski Academy (24-9) sent the game into a second overtime at 42-42 with a free throw by Lindsey Johnson with 9.6 seconds left.

"Nothing went right," Nashville Coach Paul Dean said. "You've got to give PA credit. They made that happen. Our kids didn't quit. They didn't get rattled. They just kept playing hard and doing what's right. That's a sign of high character and a leader's mentality."

Pulaski Academy had opportunities to win at the end of regulation but missed a three-point attempt and at the end of overtime but missed a free throw.

"Our kids played so hard, their kids played so hard," Pulaski Academy Coach Rick Treadway said. "Neither team left anything on the floor. They got the ball to the basket a little bit better than we did. We had chances. Their size hurt us a little bit, but what a great game."

Nashville had four players score in overtime with Kyleigh Scoggins converting a steal into a layup for a 44-42 lead before Pulaski Academy's Taylor Hernandez tied it.

Nashville's defense forced five turnovers in the second overtime, and Honesty Taylor, Lauren Carver and Olivia Dean scored in the final 35 seconds to clinch the win.

"I told them that I don't know who's going to make a play for us but that somebody is," Dean said. "Some teams have two good players and you have to stop those two. With us, anybody can get it done and we proved it again."

Nashville took leads of 10-8, 26-21, and 36-28 after the first three quarters before Pulaski Academy opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 38-38 on a Hernandez steal and layup.

"I knew if I remained calm then my team would remain calm, and that they would just keep playing," Townsend said.

Jaidyn Koerdt had 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Lady Bruins who got 10 points from Hernandez. Scoggins led Nashville with 17 points. Carver added 14, and Taylor 10.

FARMINGTON 67,

PRAIRIE GROVE 40

The Lady Cardinals punched their ticket to Hot Springs with a dominating second-half over neighboring rival Prairie Grove.

Farmington (33-1) scored 46 points in the second half with scoring advantages of 26-16 in the third quarter and 20-5 in the final quarter.

All of that was after Prairie Grove (19-14) took a 22-21 lead on Charity Stearman's three-pointer to open the second half. Prairie Grove went on a 6-0 run to end the first half and trim Farmington's lead to 21-19.

Carson Dillard scored 28 points for Farmington, scoring 10 in the third quarter and finishing with seven in the fourth quarter. Morgan Brye added 10 points for the Lady Cardinals, who defeated Prairie Grove twice in regular-season conference play and one each in the district and regional tournaments.

Trinity Dobbs scored 11 points for Prairie Grove.



