New head of Little Rock visitors bureau eligible for bonus of up to $46,250 under employment agreement





The new head of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is eligible for a bonus of up to $46,250 based on officials' evaluation of her performance, according to an employment agreement signed last week.

Gina Gemberling was recently named the visitors bureau's new president and chief executive officer. She has worked for the visitors bureau since January 2018 after spending the majority of her career at the convention and visitors bureau in Springfield, Ill.

Before her promotion, she was senior vice president for sales and marketing.

The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, which oversees the visitors bureau, in a meeting last week voted to approve Gemberling's new $185,000 salary and $700 monthly car allowance. The base-pay figure represents a $50,000 raise for her.

Gemberling's predecessor also had her potential bonus capped at 25% of base pay.

A copy of the employment agreement bearing the signatures of Gemberling and commission chairman Jim Keet was later provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

According to the document, a special subcommittee of the commission on the evaluation of the chief executive officer's performance is tasked with developing an annual incentive program for the calendar year and delivering it to the employee -- i.e., Gemberling, whose last name the contract gives as Gemberling-Wibben -- between Jan. 15 and March 15 of each year.

Bonus potential can amount to up to 25% of the employee's annual base salary, "based upon specific, measurable goals," according to the signed agreement.

"The results achieved by the Employee under the program will be reviewed and determined as part of the Employee's annual performance evaluation," the document says. Payment associated with the incentive program will vest with Gemberling without regard for a termination date "so long as she has worked through December 31 of the program year," the contract says.

According to the agreement, Gemberling has the option to voluntarily resign, or the commission can vote to terminate her at a public meeting with a vote that delineates whether the firing is "for cause" or "for convenience."

A termination "for cause" will result in Gemberling receiving no pay aside from unpaid salary accrued before the termination date as well as any other accrued benefits provided to other employees. Being charged with a felony crime or committing gross negligence as determined by the commission could lead to such a termination, among other activities.

A termination "for convenience," which the contract defines as any termination other than "for cause" or resignation, will entitle Gemberling to a lump-sum payment equivalent to six months of base salary, plus other accrued benefits and payment for COBRA insurance premiums for a six-month period.

Gretchen Hall, who served as the visitors bureau's president and chief executive officer since 2011, will depart for a new job with the industry group Destinations International two weeks from today.

In an email Friday, Hall told the Democrat-Gazette that her current salary is $195,000. Gemberling's salary in her previous position as senior vice president of sales and marketing was $135,000, Hall wrote.

When asked via email Monday whether her potential bonus was set at up to 25% of her base salary throughout her tenure, Hall said yes.



