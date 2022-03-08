Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Janet Mangowan 26, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mangowan was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Darryl Green, 52, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Centerton

• Angel Romero, 40, of 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. No. 516 in Centerton, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Romero was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Karri Krogman, 40, of 2767 Chancery Place in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krogman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Keisha Thomas, 30, of 813 N. Pleasant St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Wayne Coleman, 40, of 1605 N. 24th St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Coleman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Maricela Cruz, 40, of 3239 E. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Cruz was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Victor Martinez-Lemus, 23, of 2268 Hidden Lake St., Apt. C, in Springdale, arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, false imprisonment and terroristic threatening. Martinez-Lemus was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Robert Phillips, 44, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane, Apt. 9-201, in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Phillips was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Sulphur Springs

• Stephon Watkins, 23, of 12508 Mains Road in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Watkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

U.S. Marshals

• Harry Stutesman, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Stutesman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Greenway, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with carrying certain prohibited weapons. Greenway was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joshua Easter, 32, of 17438 Beal Road in Morrow, was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest. Easter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jake Strode, 23, of 2682 Madison County 6001 in Elkins, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Strode was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.