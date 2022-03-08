NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers look forward to catching walleye as the weather and water warms.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker said walleye are moving into the White and War Eagle tributaries to spawn. Try a jig and minnow combination or troll crank baits. A lure with some chartreuse in the pattern is a good choice.

The white bass spawn will follow in the tributaries. For now, Jones recommends fishing for them between the Arkansas 12 bridge and Horseshoe Bend park. Crappie fishing is fair 15 to 20 feet deep with minnows on the south half of the lake.

Black bass are biting fair on jerk baits, crank baits and Alabama rigs. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or small crank baits fished on light tackle. Trout are biting all day long. Try for walleye with jigs, nightcrawler harnesses or minnows between Houseman Access and Holiday Island.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with hair jigs at various depths. Try crank baits for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop reports black bass are biting fair on spinner baits around grass beds. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows 13 to 15 feet deep near the old White River bridge.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good trout fishing at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. Try for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with Alabama rigs or jerk baits.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lure. Swim baits are good to use.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with crank baits, spinner baits or Alabama rigs. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or spoons.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good with jigs or spoons. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing is good one day, slow the next.

Try crawdad-colored crank baits along secondary points if it's breezy. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs are good around standing timber. Jig and pigs are worth a try 15 feet deep or less.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff