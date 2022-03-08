NWA outdoor briefs

Experts talk native plants

Fundraiser programs about native plants will be presented Saturday at Compton Gardens one block north of downtown Bentonville. A bird identification program for children will be March 19. Cost is $10 per person per program.

The program from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday will feature native plants for residential landscapes for beginners. Native plants for pollinator gardens will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Profits from these programs benefit work of the Peel Compton Foundation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River.

All walkers invited

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to a 5-k or 10-k walk on Saturday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's store at 100 S.E. J St. The walk will start and end at the Bentonville Public Library. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Hike explores canyon

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Monday at the Devils Canyon Scenic Area. This will be a 4.6 mile loop hike. Meet at the Devil's Canyon trailhead east of Mountainburg at 9 a.m. Directions are on the AllTrails app.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Audubon sets field trip

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake and the Ozark National Forest on March 19. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Shores Lake picnic area. Possible birds to see include brown-headed nuthatches, red crossbills and other pine-forest birds.

Anyone interested in birds who is fully vaccinated is welcome. People may join or leave the trip on their own schedule. Optional trips may include a visit to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Float the whole Buffalo

Floating the whole Buffalo National River in one trip, 135 miles from Ponca to the White River, is the topic of a free program at 2 p.m. March 20 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area outdoor education pavilion.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, floated the entire length of the river in 2009 and will talk about the adventure. He hopes to inspire others to float the whole Buffalo in 2022, which is the 50th anniversary of the stream's national river designation.

Topics will include essential items to take, characteristics of various sections of the Buffalo and tips for planning long-distance float trips.

Quiver hosts archery camp

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will host a youth archery camp March 21-24 for ages 12-17. Registration ends Wednesday. Cost is $60 per day or $250 for the whole camp.

Campers will learn good shooting form, safety and hone skills with archery games, team building and critical thinking activities. To register call 479-250-9814 or email programs@peel.compton.org.

Artists capture park beauty

Heart of America Artists Association will kick off "Painting the Arkansas State Parks" with an outdoor painting event March 24-26 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. The public is invited to watch artists paint throughout the park.

Artists will present their work for sale from 4 to 5 p.m. March 26. Artists must register by Thursday to participate.

Shirts celebrate 50th anniversary

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners, which supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by congress in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/