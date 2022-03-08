Off the Wire





BASKETBALL

Howard returns to team

Juwan Howard has resumed his role as Michigan's basketball coach after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head. Howard met individually with each player Monday, when the team did not have a practice. The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten. With assistant Phil Martelli filling in for Howard, Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday. Howard will be back on the sideline Thursday in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

TENNIS

Zverev given probation

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire's stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open. If Zverev, 24, receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for "verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site," he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000, the men's tennis tour announced. Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling. The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being "withheld," unless his behavior warrants the punishments. The probation ends Feb. 22 -- one year after the episode in Acapulco. Zverev kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.

FOOTBALL

Franchise tag for Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown on Monday, making it a near-certainty that he will play for Kansas City next season while also giving the two sides time to work out a long-term contract. In an aggressive revamping of their offensive line last offseason, the Chiefs traded a first-round pick and three other draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire Brown, even though he had just one year left on his rookie contract. By expending that much draft capital on protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side, it became clear that Kansas City planned to either sign Brown to an extension or place the franchise tag on him. Because the Chiefs did the latter with a non-exclusive tag, Brown has the freedom to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City keeps the option of matching any offer. If the Chiefs let Brown go, they would receive two first-round draft picks in compensation. If Brown plays next season under the franchise tag, he would be paid the average of the top five salary cap hits for NFL left tackles. The exact number is not yet available, but it's likely to be about $16.5 million. Teams had until Tuesday afternoon to place the franchise tag on a player. Brown started every game for Kansas City last season, and every game the two years before that with Baltimore. He's missed just six of 64 regular-season games since he was the Ravens' third-round pick in the 2018 draft. By using the tag on Brown, the Chiefs are allowing safety Tyrann Mathieu to explore free agency. The three-time All-Pro has made it clear that he wants to return to Kansas City, and Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach acknowledged last week that he would prefer to see Mathieu leading the Chiefs' secondary next season, but the numbers have to work for the cash-strapped franchise.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

No bail for Velasquez

A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said. Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating his client and getting him back with his family, the Mercury News reported. Velasquez transitioned to professional wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.



