100 years ago

March 8, 1922

TEXARKANA -- At the Bowie county (Texas) jail at Boston, 22 miles west of here, early yesterday morning, four prisoners, all white, escaped and none have been recaptured. The men opened their cell door by cutting the bolt heads, which held a cuff around the draw bolt on the door. They then climbed to the top of the cell, cut a hole through the ceiling, crawled out on the roof of the jail and let themselves down to the ground by ropes made from blankets.

50 years ago

March 8, 1972

TEXARKANA -- Circuit Judge John Goodson ordered the arrest Tuesday of Harry Wood, executive editor of the Texarkana Gazette and News, who published an article on a trial verdict in defiance of a court order.

25 years ago

March 8, 1997

• Elizabeth Dole toured tornado-stricken College Station on Friday, praising Arkansans who banded together to help their neighbors after a killer storm a week ago. "All you have to do is look around you to see how totally devastating this was," the president of the American Red Cross said. "People who have just lost everything and yet they are out there trying to help their neighbors. There's such a spirit here." Dole flew to Little Rock from Washington, D.C., Friday morning. She surveyed the damage from a spot near a baseball field in the center of College Station. Four College Station residents were among those who died in the tornadoes.

10 years ago

March 8, 2012

• The Arkansas Air National Guard will lose 13 percent of its manpower under the Department of Defense's proposed 2013 budget, which includes cuts affecting more than 60 military installations in all 50 states. The department released the personnel part of its budget proposal Wednesday, several weeks after announcing the facility and aircraft cuts within the proposal. Defense officials say the plan -- which calls for cutting thousands of guardsmen and retiring more than 200 aircraft next year, including the Arkansas National Guard's A-10 "Warthog" fleet -- will save $8.7 billion.