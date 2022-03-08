Pharmacists, nurse practitioners accused of conspiracy in alleged opioid abuse

DE QUEEN -- Eight federal indictments have been issued in an investigation into illegal opioid distribution at Lansdell Clinic and pharmacy locations in Southwest Arkansas.

A grand jury from the Western District of Arkansas indicted three pharmacists and five nurse practitioners on March 1 on charges of conspiring to distribute an illegal substance without a legitimate medical purpose. Summons have been issued for the suspects to surrender, said Jared Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Little Rock.

The suspects' names have not yet been released.

The clinics investigated are in De Queen, Lockesburg, Dierks and Texarkana.

Harper declined to say which clinic or pharmacy the indicted suspects worked at.

The suspects will be arraigned Wednesday morning in federal court in Texarkana, Harper said.

The investigation began in early 2019. In May 2021, the DEA served six warrants for the clinics and pharmacies.

"These conspiracies take a long time. A lot of work was put into the investigation," Harper said.

"We are not going to stop fighting this. We will continue to be methodical and vigilant."

Harper said 75% of overdose deaths are from opioids. He also said the opioid epidemic kills 238 people a day.

"We are going to do everything we can to work with state and local partners to combat this epidemic. ... We will continue to work very hard to keep illegal narcotics off the streets and out of the community," he said.

Harper acknowledged the cooperation of the local law enforcement officers and district attorneys involved in the investigation.

The Miller County sheriff's office, Howard County sheriff's office and Sevier County sheriff's office, along with police in De Queen and Dierks, worked the investigation with the DEA.