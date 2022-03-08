Putin watch

The high school history teacher launches into a profane rant about corrupt politicians and their indifference to the plight of ordinary citizens. One of his students surreptitiously films the outburst and uploads it to YouTube. The clip goes viral, the teacher becomes a Internet star. He's urged to run for office and--absent the usual meddling of the usual kingmakers--he wins.

The young, naive and honest man becomes president. Cue Robert Redford as Bill McKay at the end of "The Candidate": What do we do now?

It's called high concept: a pitch that can be succinctly delivered and comprehended. An updated Frank Capra morality tale for the Internet age. Maybe a little corny. Certainly not as realistic as, say, "House of Cards" or "Veep."

It was the premise of the TV series that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, starred in back in 2016. It was called "Servant of the People" and has been picked up by Netflix for broadcast in some countries, though if you want to see it now you'll have to scour YouTube for episodes. If you don't speak Ukrainian you can turn on the auto-generated subtitles and get the gist of it. Some of the humor is pretty broad.

Very popular in Ukraine, it was picked up by Russian TV, then dropped after the first show aired. Some people think it was because of a joke about Vladimir Putin. Specifically, after the history teacher is elected president, he acquires a number of advisers intent on rebranding him as "presidential." At one point, he's told he should pick out a nice luxury watch for himself, something worthy of his new station, like a Patek Philippe or a Hublot, which is what Vladimir Putin wears.

"Putin's a Hublot?" the history teacher asks, before rejecting the fancy watches. (I couldn't find any photos of Zelenskyy wearing a watch. I don't think that's coincidence.)

The joke here isn't subtle. In Russian ("Servant of the People" had various characters speaking Russian and Ukrainian; Zelenskyy is a native Russian speaker) "Hublot" sounds very much like a vulgar name for part of the male anatomy. So it's a pun that alludes to a chant Ukrainians employed at soccer matches and other public occasions for years, sort of their own "Let's Go Brandon" thing.

The Russian censors cut that scene and pulled the series, though they did keep it as part of their on-demand premium content. (But who would pay to see a show freely available on YouTube?) They did not cancel it because it hurt Dear Leader's feelings. Putin, the Kremlin insists, never watches TV.

And for the sake of accuracy, Putin's not even associated with Hublot watches, though he might have one or two among his apparently vast collection. According to the horology site Crown & Caliber, Putin favors Patek Philippe, Breguet and especially Blancpain watches, and also owns an A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph that prices out at over $350,000. (Not a bad collection for a public servant pulling down about $100K a year.)

Maybe Russians didn't think "Servant of the People" was funny. But it was a hit in Ukraine, so popular that Zelenskyy's production company registered the title as a political party in 2017. Not, they said, because they had any plans to go into politics "at that time," but because they feared that someone else might appropriate the title for the purposes of political mischief.

And then, well, Zelenskyy did get into politics, running for president as the "Servant of the People" candidate. He ran as a slightly less hapless version of his television character, and won the election as a (sound familiar?) populist who meant to take power away from Ukrainian oligarchs and end the country's protracted conflict with Russia by opening a dialogue with that Hublot in the Kremlin.

He won. And he got that weird call from the U.S. president where he was informed that if he wanted that $400 million in military aid he'd better start scratching up some dirt on the U.S. president's political opponents. (That farce wound up getting the U.S. president, a Putin fan-boy who recently marveled at the "genius" of Putin's pretextural rationale for the invasion, impeached.)

And now Zelenskyy is the international symbol of Ukrainian resistance, a down-to-Earth badass inspiring his people by standing up to Putin's invasion.

I don't know that he's great statesman or brilliant political thinker or anything other than an opportunistic celebrity forced by events to improvise. I certainly wouldn't conflate him with the naive, well-intentioned character he played in a TV show. I don't know of anything that makes him especially qualified to lead his country.

Except he obviously has character, which maybe doesn't sound like much until you consider the sort of would-be Instagram influencers who sit in legislative bodies across this great land, from sea to shining sea. We don't need the best and the brightest working in politics; we need our best and brightest fighting cancer and pursuing beauty and truth. All we need to run the country are decent people of moderate competence who are willing to sacrifice a little bit for a little while in order to keep things on track.

But, politics being one of the easiest ways for people of little talent to get famous, we rarely get what we need.

Unlike most of those on the Internet, I don't consider myself well-versed in the intricacies of the dispute between Ukraine and "Russia"--which is what Putin calls himself when he's feeling frisky. My feeling is that Putin is nostalgic for the old Soviet empire he grew up in and that he wants to make Russia great again by re-absorbing its former territories.

And since he's got no one to answer to, he's decided to take Ukraine, because what is the world going to do about it? Murder the ruble and usher in Wiemar-style inflation?

I know that's an unsophisticated take on things, but I don't think it's untrue. While we can dig around and come up with all sorts of halfway rational socio-economic reasons for the invasion (Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe! Putin simply couldn't tolerate a NATO country on his doorstep!)--I think it comes down to the fact that Putin's a Hublot.

