NEWS IN BRIEF

Remington ammo

bound for Ukraine

Remington Ammunition, which has a plant in Lonoke, is one of several ammo companies owned by parent Vista Outdoor sending 1 million rounds in total to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in late 2020 and employs more than 1,000 workers at its Arkansas plant.

Ukraine's military has been a customer of Federal Premium, CCI and Speer, all Vista Outdoor companies for years. A Vista Outdoor spokesman declined to provide details concerning what types of ammo was being sent but said each of its ammo producers, including Remington, is participating.

The donation is meant to meet the call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more ammunition as the country fights against a Russian invasion, the company said in a release.

There also be a special edition T-shirt for sale on the Remington and Federal Premium websites, the profits of which are pledged to refugees in Ukraine via the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the Global Giving organization Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund-GlobalGiving.

Vista Outdoor is made up of nearly 40 outdoor brands, including, bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment.

-- John Magsam

U.S. Steel chief exec

to speak at luncheon

David Burritt, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Steel, will headline the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation Luncheon on April 6 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Burritt's company broke ground last month on a new $3 billion steel mill in Osceola, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the largest economic development project in state history. When completed, the mill is expected to employ 900 people.

Burritt joined U.S. Steel in 2013 and was named to his current post in May 2017.

The foundation luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the convention center's Wally Allen Ballroom. Tickets are $300 each or $2,500 for a table of 10.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit state economic development work.

For luncheon sponsorship and ticket inquiries, contact Kassie Rinearson at krinear@entergy.com or call 501-377-4434.

-- Noel Oman

Drop of 21.67 takes

state index to 743.21

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 743.21, down 21.67.

"The four week decline for stocks continued on Monday, as investors grow increasingly concerned that higher energy prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict would slow the economy and raise inflation," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.